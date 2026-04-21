NSPA signs contract for procurement of ambulances, outreach vehicles

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By Aminata AP Ceesay

The National Social Protection Agency (NSPA) on Friday signed a contract for the procurement of six ambulances and seven outreach vehicles under the Vulnerable Youth and Women Support Project at its Conference Hall in Bijilo.

The event underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening access to essential health services, particularly for vulnerable populations nationwide.

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The ceremony brought together key stakeholders and reaffirmed a shared commitment to advancing social protection and improving the well-being of vulnerable youth and women.

The NSPA Project Coordinator Safie Dembelleh said the procurement is financed under the Resilience Building initiative, following a financing agreement signed in 2025 between the Government of The Gambia and the African Development Bank worth $20 million.

He explained that the project has four components. Component 2 focuses on strengthening access to basic health services. The total contract value for the six ambulances is D32.4 million, while the seven outreach vehicles are valued at D32,435,600, with free delivery from the suppliers.

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Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health Lamin Dampha thanked the suppliers and the African Development Bank for the support that aligns with the ministry’s vision of quality healthcare for every Gambian.

He said the outreach vehicles will enable health teams to reach communities without health facilities and extend services from health experts directly to those areas. “We look forward to continuing this collaboration and to securing more funds for additional ambulances, because we still need more to ensure every community can access healthcare services,” Dampha said.

NSPA Executive Director Saikou Jeng described the signing as a milestone that reflects strategic investment in the health and social protection sector and a collective commitment to improving lives and livelihoods across the country.

He expressed gratitude to the African Development Bank for its continued partnership with the Government of The Gambia, under the leadership of President Adama Barrow, in fostering good health and access to quality healthcare.

Jeng said the ambulances will go to Brikama General Hospital, Kuntaur, Chamen, Foday Kunda, and Yoroboa while the outreach vehicles are assigned to Brikama, Kuntaur, Fatoto, Chamen, Foday Kunda, and Yoroboa health centres.

“The distribution has been carefully considered to ensure equity, efficiency, and maximum impact, particularly in regions where access to timely emergency and outreach services remains a challenge,” he said.

Jeng called the investment a strategic move in human capital development, a cornerstone of sustainable national growth. “By strengthening emergency response systems and enhancing outreach capabilities, we are not only saving lives. We are ensuring that essential health services reach the most vulnerable people: women, children, persons with disabilities, and those in remote communities,” he said.

He reaffirmed NSPA’s commitment to delivering quality health services. “Together, under the leadership of President Barrow and with the continued support of the African Development Bank and collaboration from the Ministry of Health, we will continue to advance a more inclusive, resilient, and prosperous healthcare system that benefits every Gambian, wherever they are,” Jeng concluded.