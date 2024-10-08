8th annual Ecowas heads of immigration meeting ends in Banjul

- Advertisement -

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened its 8th Heads of Immigration Meeting in The Gambia to accelerate the implementation of the Ecowas National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC) and to discuss the recent repeal of the 90-day stay limit for Community Citizens within member states.

West Africa is characterised by significant internal migration, with the free movement of persons being vital for regional integration and participation in the global economy. Despite the adoption of the three-phased Protocol on Free Movement between 1979 and 1990, the implementation of the ENBIC has faced challenges, including political will, funding, and infrastructure deficits. Currently, only six member states—Senegal, Guinea Bissau, Ghana, Benin, The Gambia, and Sierra Leone—have deployed the ENBIC, while others are in various stages of readiness.

The meeting highlighted the importance of collaboration among member states in addressing migration challenges and enhancing border management. Key presentations addressed the need for effective implementation of the ENBIC, the benefits of abolishing the 90-day stay limit, and the establishment of a comprehensive roadmap for further integration.

Mr Ebrima Mboob, Director General of the Gambian Immigration Department, opened the ceremony, emphasizing the commitment to achieving the free movement of persons. Mrs Kemi Nanna Nandap, Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, underscored the practical challenges faced in implementing migration protocols.

A range of recommendations emerged from the meeting, including: strengthening the West African Police Information System (WAPIS) for improved data sharing among immigration authorities.

Establishing a comprehensive e-registration database for effective migration management.

Enhancing public awareness campaigns on migration issues and the Ecowas Free Movement Protocol.

Forming a Technical Working Group to oversee the implementation of initiatives discussed.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to facilitate the establishment of a unified Africa through improved cooperation among Member States.