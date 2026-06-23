Gov’t inaugurates OJ Memorial mini-stadium

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President Barrow on Sunday presided over the opening of a new mini stadium at Serekunda Central.

Previously called Mboyo field because of its rugged terrain and bushy environment, the place has been transformed to a beautiful model mini-stadium fully funded by the government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

It has a standard football pitch, basketball, volleyball, handball and table tennis courts. The facility has been aptly named after Omar Amadou Jallow, (OJ), a former First Republic politician and long term minister who also spear headed the introduction of league and organised football in SereKunda where he served as MP.

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At the inauguration, President Barrow warmly congratulated the residents of Serekunda Central for the facility saying that his government believes that sports development must be supported not only to hrough policy and programmes but also by the availability of standard infrastructure that enables young people to develop and showcase their talent.

“We have invested millions of dalasis to support national sports associations and federations, facilitate participation in international competitions, improve training opportunities, and strengthen sports administration and these investments have contributed significantly to the growth and success of Gambian sports at the regional, continental, and global levels,” the president said. The minister of youth and sports Bakary Badjie chaired the ceremony. Officials and resident of different sports organisations in the area and beyond attended the event.

A member of SereKunda Central zone told The Standard. “We are the last to get a playing ground but we are glad we have the got the best.”