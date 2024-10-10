GOV’T MOBILISES GAMBIANS IN MORROCCO TO CHEER SCORPIONS

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Youth and Sports MoYS, has provided D300K to the Gambian Embassy in Morocco for use to mobilise Gambians residing in the kingdom to cheer the national team.

The Scorpions take on Madagascar tomorrow Friday and on Monday in crucial Afcon 2025 qualifiers.

With both Madagascar and The Gambia without Caf approved venues, the matches would be played in Morrocco.

According to official sources, the monies would be used to hire buses among other things to ferry Gambians in Casablanca, Marrakech, Rabat among other places to attend the matches in support of the national team. “Under the circumstances we think that this will go a long way to encourage and inspire the national team to a good performance in the matches,” an official of the MoYS told The Standard.