Gov’t praised for commitment to implementing TRRC recommendations

By Alagie Manneh

A majority of Gambians have praised the Barrow administration for steps taken towards implementing the recommendations of the Truth commission.

A a survey conducted by the Afrobarometer discovered that a large majority of citizens also expressed feelings that Gambians should reconcile and move on now that the TRRC has completed its work.

“The government is taking steps to implement TRRC recommendations by collaborating with partners to draft legislation for the establishment of a victims’ fund and a peace commission. More than half (55 percent) of Gambians say the government has demonstrated a strong commitment to implementing recommendations of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission. Only one-third (33 percent) of citizens disagree. However, compared to 2018 and 2021, more Gambians (76 percent) are calling for perpetrators of crimes and human rights abuses during Jammeh’s regime to be tried in court.”

Afrobarometer added that a “slim majority” is also demanding for the extradition of Jammeh to face prosecution, although that proportion has weakened, it said.

Afrobarometer is a pan-African, nonpartisan survey research network that provides reliable data on African experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance, and quality of life.