Gov’t urged to table disability bill

By Amadou Jadama

The secretary general of the Gambia Federation of the Disabled and chairman of the National Organisation for Disable and Orphanage, has renewed calls for the Gambia government to urgently push the disability bill to the National Assembly.

Lamin Manneh told The Standard that they have been fighting for the bill for the past 11 years. “President Adama Barrow and his government promised that by 2017, the disability bill will become a thing of the past but up to date, they have just been telling us to be patient. For 11 good years, we have been patient, what kinds of patience is that?” he quizzed.

He said Gambian authorities must stop segregating and neglecting people with disabilities. “Always people with disability are discriminated with job opportunities no matter how educated they may be. We can no longer tolerate this anymore,” Manneh said.

He said the Government should also consider people with disabilities during this Covid-19 pandemic.