25 C
City of Banjul
Friday, October 9, 2020
type here...
OpinionsLetters

Letters : Encroachment in Kerr Serign

25
Letter2Editor
- Advertisement -

 

Dear editor,
There’s an encroachment incident in my street in Kerr Serign that I would like to bring to your attention with the hope that your publication of the story would force the authorities to do their job and reinstate the public way.

- Advertisement -

There was an empty room/unit in my street opposite the Benny’s Bar on the SeneGambia strip that was recently rented out to one gentleman. He has since started working on it including the rear and the front parts of it.

However, in so doing, he extended the front side of the veranda into the street by a few metres beyond the demarcation line of the compound thereby encroaching into the public way. I stopped on one occasion and asked him as to why he’s building on the public way. He responded by saying: “Sorry Sir” in what sounded like a Nigerian accent as if apology was what was asked for. He continued to work on the veranda unabated to this day.

I brought the matter to the attention of the Head of GT Board’s Enforcement Unit, Mr. Sang Silva, but a few days later he called to say that the area is outside of their purview therefore cannot do anything about it. That I should bring it to the attention of the Physical Planning Unit. To that end, I contacted one Mr. Ebrima Touray of the said Unit at Brikama Area Council (BAC) and he confirmed that the area in question is indeed under their purview. That he will inform his boss about it, and they will visit the site today (Monday) to issue/serve a demolition notice.

Unfortunately that didn’t happen so I tried reaching him again by phone, but to no avail as his line went unanswered. That came across as if my calls have been avoided, which made me feel all the more suspicious that his boss might have known something about this matter. Is it possible that the man/tenant’s actions (encroachment) have received his boss’s blessings by corrupt means? This is the question I couldn’t find answers to, hence my contacting your esteemed Newspaper. It’s therefore my hope that you will investigate it to ensure that the law is enforced and that public way is restored to its original line.

While I may not be able to understand why certain elements in positions of authority in our government are hell-bent on compromising the interests of the good people of this country for their own selfish gains, I know that this is the only country we have as a people. As such, we either protect it jealously by doing what’s right, or we sell it to the devil and go down in ashes. We cannot tolerate outsiders to come here and help them break our laws thereby destroying ourselves. That’s not what good citizenship entails.
I sincerely hope and pray that you can help bring attention to what appears to be an unlawful act of betrayal of public trust. The street in question, as most streets in the country, is already a narrow public way before this encroachment. To unlawfully take a chunk of that is of almost disregard to the wellbeing of the people of this country never mind those of us who live in that street. As such, cannot let it go unchallenged.

I thank you in advance for your help/service in this matter. It’s my hope that together, we can undo this unlawful act or at least bring more attention to it.

Famara Fams
Kerr Serign

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGov’t urged to table disability bill
Next articleGAP challenges Barrow to revisit Gambia, EU, China fishing agreements
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letters: On the appointment of Buah Saidy as Governor of the Central Bank

Dear editor, Unlike my good friend, Sheriff Bojang, I am no sybil; neither do I claim the attributes of a cognoscenti. I cannot even morph...
Read more
Letters

Letters: Ousainu Darboe’s ”conviction”

Dear editor, It is rather unfortunate that some of our positions are stuck in myopic and unthinking hubris masked in sanctimonious fidelity to the law....
Read more
Letters

Letters: Ernest Aubee:  Candidate for AU Commissioner for Agriculture

  Dear editor, It is with immense pleasure, one that emanated from the bottom-line of my heart, to learn of the candidature of Mr. Ernest Aubee...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

HANS ACADEMY

HANS ACADEMY SECURES PARTNERSHIP TO REWARD BEST TALENTS

Popular Bundung-based HANS ACADEMY FC has secured a partnership deal with UK based OBSIDIAN SPORTS MANAGEMENT LTD, a sports agency, to provide incentives for...
dr carrol

So-called final Draft Constitution was calculated to make H.E President Adama Barrow and his...

alhagie mamma

Alhagie Mamma Jallow, Kerr Mamma

bamba

PS BANJA REJECTS ALLEGED BRIBERY AUDIO

Amadou Sanneh

‘Barrow is copying Jammeh’s playbook in Central Bank interference’

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions