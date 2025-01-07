GPPA facilitates enrollment of 35 procurement officers at Ghana university

- Advertisement -

Gambia Public Procurement Authority GPPA, has signed an MOU with the Kumasi Technical University for the enrollment of 35 students and procurement officers to pursue degree programmes in Ghana.

The students were issued their provisional acceptance letters at a ceremony held at the GPPA head office along Kairaba Avenue. They will undergo a two- year degree program on procurement and supply chain management at the Kumasi Technical University, a leading institute in Ghana offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in diverse fields including procurement.

Kumasi University will collaborate with the Gambia Public Procurement Institute GPPI to nurture and mentor professionals in public procurement. Under the partnership, students who obtained advanced diplomas at the GPPI with merits will be enrolled into third year degree programmes at the Kumasi Technical University.

Speaking at the presentation of the student’s acceptance letters, GPPA director general Phoday M Jaiteh said the memorandum of understanding between the Authority and the Kumasi Technical University would provide new opportunities that will significantly promote efficiency and professionalism in Gambia’s public procurement system.

DG Jaiteh congratulated the accepted applicants and thanked the Kumasi Technical University for the partnership.

He urged the students to concentrate on their studies and demonstrate the highest degree of responsibility while also serving as worthy ambassadors of the Gambia during their stay in Ghana.

Jaiteh emphasised the importance of discipline, humility, love for country, innovation and creativity as cornerstone in the realisation of the country’s development priorities. “To succeed, you must embrace change, be creative and innovate. It is only you who can change this country and as youths, you must be ready to take that responsibility. You are the hope of this country and this is the only country we have. We cannot all change together, you just change and soon change will take momentum,” Jaiteh inspired the candidates.

Maurice J Gomez of the Gambia Public Procurement Institute, reiterated that GPPI will continue to collaborate with world-class universities to enhance the knowledge and professional expertise of Gambian procurement officials as part of its new reform agenda. He described Kumasi Technical University as a leading technical institute not only in Ghana but Africa.

The GPPA director of procurement, policy and operations, hailed the significant achievements registered by the GPPI since its inception, having significantly improved the quality of procurement in The Gambia.