Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya concludes national convention

Press release

By the grace of Allah Almighty, the 40th National Ijtema of Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya, The Gambia, concluded on Sunday, 29th December 2024. This three-day convention, held at Nasir Ahmadiyya Senior Secondary School, commenced on Friday, 27th December 2024, drawing together young men aged 15 to 40 from across the country. The event aimed to foster moral and spiritual development, provide a platform for mutual learning, and cultivate a sense of brotherhood and fraternity among members.

This year’s Ijtema witnessed the participation of 491 attendees who engaged in a wide range of activities, including speeches, academic competitions on Religious Knowledge, and sporting events. Participants also took part in congregational Tahajjud prayers, reinforcing their spiritual connection and praying for peace and tranquility in The Gambia and the world at large.

The theme for this year’s Ijtema was “Salat”, emphasising the important role of prayer as a cornerstone of Islam and a means to spiritual and material success. Discussions and lectures focused on topics such as Salat: The Path to Success and Salvation, Khuddamul Ahmadiyya and the Spirit of Sacrifice, connecting to Khilafat – A guidance to today’s Muslim youth, and Khilafat: A Guiding Light for Today’s Muslim Youth. These sessions sought to inspire spiritual growth and instill a deeper understanding of living a purposeful life anchored in love for Allah and the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).

In his address, Brother Saikou Jammeh, Sadr Sahib (National President) of Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya, The Gambia, urged the youth to play their role in fostering peace amid global tensions. He stated, “In the current climate of brewing conflicts, the foremost responsibility of members of Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya is to intensify our prayers, as instructed by our beloved Khalifa (May Allah be his Helper). We must actively promote peace through every medium available to us and be reminding the world of its vital importance in all our interactions.”

Respected Baba F Trawally, Amir of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at The Gambia, delivered the concluding address. He emphasised the importance of truth and vigilance in the face of widespread misinformation, particularly on social media. Quoting our beloved Khalifa, Hazrat Khalifatul Masih V (May Allah be his Helper), he stated, “Falsehood is a poison that seeps into the heart of mankind and tears apart bonds of trust and unity in society.” Amir added that Huzur (May Allah be his Helper), reminded the youth to uphold truth and integrity, reiterating that, “A community or nation whose members embody truth is destined for great success.”

Amir Sahib also conveyed the Salaam and prayers of His Holiness, Hazrat Khalifatul Masih V (May Allah be his Helper), for the nation and assured that His Holiness continues to pray for The Gambia.

The Ijtema concluded with the presentation of prizes to winners of various academic and sporting competitions.

In the end, we pray that this convention fulfills its noble purpose of inspiring reformation in our youth, fostering a greater commitment to serving Allah, and cultivating love for our country and its people. May Allah continue to bless The Gambia and guide us to uphold truth in all our endeavors.