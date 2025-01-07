Gambia set for international conference on anti-doping

- Advertisement -

The chairperson of the national organising committee (NOC) for the upcoming inter-regional ministerial meeting on anti-doping, Musa Mbye, who is also the deputy permanent secretary of the ministry of youth & sports, has expressed enthusiasm for the important international meeting, saying it would promote the values of integrity and fair play in sports.

The meeting takes place in Banjul on the 21 January at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre under the theme: “Enhancing Africa’s Sports Governance: Fostering Inter-Regional Cooperation and Convergence for Sport Values, Ethics, and Integrity.”

The meeting will bring together sport ministers, government officials, and representatives from the region and beyond to share ideas and best practices in order to create a unified and effective approach to tackling the issue of doping.

Addressing a press briefing organised to give updates on the preparations Mr Mbye said:

“We have been working tirelessly to prepare for this important event and we have full confidence in our ability to host this meeting and showcase The Gambia as a capable and competent country in the global fight against doping in sports”.

“As a signatory to the Unesco International Convention against doping in sport, The Gambia takes the issue of doping in sports very seriously,” Mbye stressed. He said hosting the meeting will not only showcase the country’s dedication to a fair and clean sporting environment but also provide an opportunity for international collaboration and the exchange of ideas on how to combat doping in sports.”

Mr Mbye added that The Gambia has made significant strides in promoting clean and fair play in sports and is committed to working with its partners to strengthen anti-doping efforts across the region. “Hosting this meeting is a testament to the country’s dedication to promoting integrity and fairness in sports,” he concluded.