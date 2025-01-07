COACH SISE DREAMS TOP PLACE IN BANGLADESH LEAGUE

- Advertisement -

Gambian coach Omar Sise and his Brothers Union FC made an impressive start to the new season in the Bangladesh football league, securing fourth place and producing the leading goal scorer of the league so far.

Sise, a former Gambia Under-20 coach returned to Asia last January, just in time to relaunch Brothers Union’s campaign in the top flight after a near relegation.

“It was a difficult starting for me last year but my intention is to stay here for three years and get the team to the top of the league each season and win the FA Cup or reach the final at least. Fortunately, in this second year the team is doing very well and deserving of its current fourth place in the league. We are also having a good time in the FA Cup, winning one and losing one with plenty of matches and chances to reach the final,” Sise told The Standard from Dacca.

- Advertisement -

He said he is proud of some Gambian and Senegalese players he brought to the Bangladeshi league and he is hoping to bring more. “One of them, Cheikh Sene from Senegal is currently the leading goal scorer in our team and second in the league. Mustapha Drammeh. a Gambian scored the first goal in our 3-0 win recently,” Sise said.

Asked about his overall ambition in Asia, Sise said he is aspiring to do well so that he can attract bigger clubs as he is fortunate to have pursued an A License course in Maldives and hoping to do a PRO license too.