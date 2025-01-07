Kafuta accident death toll rises to 4

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Police Force has updated The Standard on the current situation of the Kafuta accident victims admitted at different health centers.

Speaking to our reporter, police spokesman Cadet Momodou Musa Sisawo confirmed that four people have died while several victims have been treated and discharged at Brikama Health Centre.

“At the same time, 24 remain admitted at Ndemban Clinic,” he said.

He added that the driver, a 30-year-old male, is in police custody and will be arraigned in court soon.

The incident happened on Sunday when a truck allegedly plunged into a crowd of football fans in Kafuta.