IEC to hold Massembeh by-election following Councillor Korita’s death

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will hold a by-election in the Mansakonko Administrative Area to fill the vacancy left by the late Mr Bakary Korita, Councillor for Massembeh Ward.

The election is set to take place on Saturday 22 February.

- Advertisement -

“In preparation for the by-election, nominations for candidate will be accepted from Wednesday, 5 February to Saturday 8 February, from 8am to 4pm at the IEC’s Mansakonko Regional Office,” the IEC said in a statement yesterday.

It said candidates can collect nomination forms starting from 20 January, with the official campaign period commencing on Monday, 10 February and running through to Thursday 20 February. The late Bakary (Chereng) Korita, from Jomari village won the seat on a UDP ticket in the last council elections.