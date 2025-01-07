Imam Ceesay urges Rawda to resolve internal dispute

- Advertisement -

Imam Modou Lamin Ceesay of the state of Michigan Mosque in the United States, has called on rival members of Rawdatul Majaalis to resolve their differences in the interest of the religion and country.

Imam Ceesay, from Toniataba in Jarra, further advised that both sides need to revisit the old and traditional way of solving disputes at the level of homes and communities, and in this case, religious gatherings.

A leadership crisis erupted within the Rawdatul Majaalis Association with a splinter group led by Sheikh Alhaji Bamin Jaiteh claiming to have replaced the Sheriff Nano Hydara leadership.

“I have high regards for the members of the Rawdatul Majaalis, especially Sheriff Nano Hydara and Bamin Jaiteh because they are all scholars from prominent and respected religious leaders. So, I am looking forward to initiating a reconciliation effort as much as I can and I hope this advice gets to their attention,” Imam Ceesay, who is currently in the country, said.