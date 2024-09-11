GPU to introduce tax reporting category in this year’s awards

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Isatou Keita, chairperson of the committee organising the National Journalism Awards NJA, has revealed that a new category, tax reporting, will be introduced in the awards this year.

Speaking at a press conference on the preparations for the 2024 awards Keita, said a total of 15 distinct award categories will be up for grabs, alongside the special GPU awards in recognition of outstanding journalistic achievements.

The respective categories are business and financial, sports, environment, investigative, health & medical, women & children, tourism, culture, arts and entertainment, agriculture, political, human rights, legal affairs, photojournalism, security and tax reporting awards.

She said another set of categories, journalist of the year, community radio, radio station, TV, online platform and newspaper of the year will be chosen by the general public through voting.

She explained that entries will open from the 16 September to 16 October.