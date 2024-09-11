30.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

GPU to introduce tax reporting category in this year’s awards

169
- Advertisement -
image 46

By Olimatou Coker

Isatou Keita, chairperson of the committee organising the National Journalism Awards NJA, has revealed that a new category, tax reporting, will be introduced in the awards this year.

Speaking at a press conference on the preparations for the 2024 awards Keita, said a total of 15 distinct award categories will be up for grabs, alongside the special GPU awards in recognition of outstanding journalistic achievements.

- Advertisement -

The respective categories are business and financial, sports, environment, investigative, health & medical, women & children, tourism, culture, arts and entertainment, agriculture, political, human rights, legal affairs, photojournalism, security and tax reporting awards.

She said another set of categories, journalist of the year, community radio, radio station, TV, online platform and newspaper of the year will be chosen by the general public through voting.

She explained that entries will open from the 16 September to 16 October.

Previous article
Senegal: Ex- PM Ba plans to form new party
Next article
World Bank regional vice presidents to visit Gambia
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions