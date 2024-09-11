Senegal: Ex- PM Ba plans to form new party

- Advertisement -

Just a week after the announcement of the planned dissolution of the Benno Bokk Yakaar coalition, formerly led by ex-president Macky Sall, his former Prime Minister, and recent presidential candidate, Amadou Ba, is preparing to move forward.

During a rally on Monday, Ba declared his intention to establish a new political party and announced plans to consult with the “vital forces of the nation” to shape its future direction.

This was Ba’s first major public appearance since his defeat in the March 2024 presidential election, signaling a potential political comeback.

Addressing hundreds of supporters, he linked his decision to the country’s current situation, stating, “Senegal is facing a period of great expectations, numerous economic and social challenges. Now more than ever, the time has come to act, not hastily, but with discernment, method, and determination.”

Ba emphasised that the creation of his own party is a response to the calls he has received from various quarters: “Many have urged me to establish my own political organisation. I have heard you! And after careful consideration, I have decided to answer this call.”

Reflecting on his experience with Benno Bokk Yakaar, the coalition under which he ran, Ba did not shy away from criticism: “We must learn from this experience to build something stronger, more sincere, and more resilient.”

Before launching his new party, Ba plans to engage in dialogue with citizens across Senegal. “We will first have conversations with the nation’s vital forces—those who supported me, those who have not yet understood my message, or those who remain hesitant. I will listen to everyone and speak with each individual,” he pledged.

This approach has been met with approval by supporters like Abdoulaye, who traveled 500 kilometers from Podor to Dakar specifically for the meeting. “If you do not have the ability to understand the needs of the people, you cannot govern them. So, this is the right path,” Abdoulaye remarked.

Amadou Ba’s journey could soon lead to legislative elections, eagerly anticipated by many of his supporters, as he seeks to build momentum for his new political venture.

