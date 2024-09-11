World Bank regional vice presidents to visit Gambia

- Advertisement -

The World Bank vice president for Western and Central Africa, Ousmane Diagana, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) vice president for Africa, Sérgio Pimenta, will be visiting The Gambia on September 13.

The visit’s aim is to reaffirm the World Bank Group’s commitment to supporting The Gambia’s economic and social development priorities.

The duo will meet President Adama Barrow, along with the minister of finance and economic affairs, Seedy Keita, to discuss the strategic direction of the One World Bank Group (WBG) approach to development support as The Gambia’s will be one of first countries to have a joint representative.



The visit is also an opportunity to reaffirm the WBG’s commitment to supporting the national development agenda of The Gambia with the public sector creating the enabling environment and the private sector leveraging the conducive environment to scale up sustainable development. The visiting Vice Presidents will engage with the private sector and with other development partners operating in The Gambia.

The World Bank Group’s current portfolio in The Gambia consists of 8 National operations—totaling to $522.72 million in commitments and 7 Regional operations – totaling to $275 million. The current WBG support is focused in various sectors including agriculture, energy, health, education, tourism, financial sector, digital, Macroeconomic, environment and women empowerment to mention a few.