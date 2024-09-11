Swede writes to Barrow to address corruption, drugs

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Hans Baldenrs, a Swedish national residing in The Gambia, has written to President Adama Barrow, urging him to make fighting corruption a top priority if he wants to leave a reputable legacy.

In a writeup shared with The Standard, Hans wrote, “Mr President, I want to urge you to please put all measures in place to fight against corruption, and, from the top. I know some of your close associates might misinterpret my intentions or tell you that I have no authority to talk about Gambian matters, but trust me, I am doing thisbecuase I love this country. I am writing this letter because I am worried that the things I am raising with you, if not addressed, could destabilise this country.”

He said corruption is a considerable obstacle to economic and social development around the world.

“Mr President, corruption has negative impacts on sustainable development and particularly affects poor communities.”

The Swede also argued that corruption undermines development and stability by preventing essential services, such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure, from reaching those in need.

“It also erodes trust in government and perpetuates inequalities, leading to fragility, extremism, and conflict. Corruption also harms the poor and the vulnerable by increasing costs and reducing access to basic services,” he said.

Corruption, Hans added, impedes economic and social development by affecting business growth, escalating costs, and posing legal and reputational risks.

Drugs

Situated as a critical transit point for drug trafficking from South America to Europe, The Gambia has grappled with the pervasive issue of maritime drug smuggling for several years.

Hans, who spent many years in South America, said Gambia’s extensive coastline and limited resources have made it an attractive location for transnational criminal groups.

“I lived in South America for years, and I know the effects of drugs and what they can do to a society. I have spent eight years in The Gambia already, and I can tell you the number of drugs coming into this country and the number of people abusing it is staggering,” he said.

He admitted that The Gambia, once regarded as a very peaceful country, is gradually losing that title because of drugs and insecurity. “…and that really hurts some of us because we love and cherish this country. We all need to galvanise efforts and save this country from the brink of failure, but for that to happen, the government needs to up its game,” he said.

Price hikes

Hans said the government should also address the issue of commodity prices and renumeration of government officials, including the security forces.

“Considering the current commodity prices, the government should be alarmed because when the society gets fade up, they might resort to violence, and that would jeopardise the peace and security of this country,” he said, adding that no serious government would ignore the cries and concerns of its people.