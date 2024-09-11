Gov’t argues Gambians don’t need degrees to vie for president

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

In its 2024 executive draft, released recently to widespread criticisms, the government changed a clause in the 2020 draft that provides for a mental health certificate and an undergraduate degree plus 5 years work experience for aspiring presidential candidates.

Justifying the changes, the government said most democracies are no longer using formal education such as holding a university degree as preconditions for running for office.

- Advertisement -

“The principle underpinning this is the democratic ideal that any eligible voter should also have the right to stand for election, regardless of their formal education. This approach highlights the common commitment among democracies to inclusivity, ensuring that the lack of formal education does not become a barrier to political participation,” it added.

Similarly, the government added, mental health provisions are typically safeguards, ensuring those legally and functionally incapacitated are disqualified but not imposing extensive blanket assessments that could infringe on personal liberties.

Nomination

- Advertisement -

On why it changed a clause shifting the responsibility of receiving asset declarations of presidential candidates from the Anti-Corruption Commission to the Independent Boundary and Electoral Commission IBEC, government said this is to streamline the process and ensure that all relevant information is centralised in one place.

“This not only simplifies the process for candidates but also allows for better coordination and oversight by the electoral management body. This also reduces duplication of efforts and potential delays in the nomination process. Candidates will now be able to submit their asset declarations directly to the IBEC, which can then verify the information and ensure compliance with the law in a timelier manner.”

The Anti-Corruption Commission, the government stated, focusses on issues of corruption and integrity, while the IBEC is directly responsible for overseeing electoral processes, including the eligibility of candidates.

“Mandating the IBEC to superintend over the asset declaration process gives leverage to the body best suited and statutorily empowered with the electoral process to verify the qualifications of candidates, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the electoral process,” it noted.