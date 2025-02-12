GRA ex-staff faces over D5 million fraud charges

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Fatou Secka, 27, a former staff member of the Gambia Revenue Authority has been arraigned at the Bundung Magistrates’ Court charged with obtaining money by false pretence.

Secka appeared before Principal Magistrate D Phatty on a single count of obtaining goods by false pretence.

According to the particulars of offence, in July 2024 at Wellingara, Secka obtained D1.8 million from one Yankuba Bayo on the pretext of selling him two Renault Premium trucks.

Asked to take her plea, Fatou Secka rejected the charge.

Police prosecutor Inspector B Jarju applied for an adjournment to enable him call his witnesses. He did not object to a bail and the court granted her leave to go home after posting two Gambian sureties and swearing to an affidavit of means in the sum of D1.8 million.

Secka is facing similar charges before other magistrates.

Last week she was arraigned before Magistrate I Jallow of Brusubi accused of fraudulently obtaining D3,450,000 from one Momodou Marena last November on the pretext of selling him a 15m x 30m plot of land at Daru Busumbala.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of D4 million with two Gambian sureties.

She was represented by Lawyer A Sillah while Inspector Kemo Y Manneh led the prosecution.