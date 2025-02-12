Transparency Int’l lists Gambia 96 least corrupt country out of 180

- Advertisement -

Yesterday afternoon, Transparency International released its 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) showing The Gambia has a score of 38, with a change of 1 since last year, meaning it ranks 96 out of 180 countries. Senegal is ranked 69.

The report stated that global corruption levels remain alarmingly high, with efforts to reduce them faltering. The report has exposed serious corruption levels across the globe, with more than two-thirds of countries scoring below 50 out of 100. The global average on the index has remained unchanged at 43, highlighting the need for urgent action against corruption and warning of a critical global obstacle to implementing successful climate action.

According to the report, the sub-Saharan African region once again registered the lowest average score on the CPI, at just 33 out of 100, with 90 per cent of countries scoring below 50.

Yet amid this very low annual performance, there were African countries that invested in anti-corruption and made remarkable progress.

The region’s highest scorers include Seychelles (CPI score: 72), Cabo Verde (62), Botswana (57) and Rwanda (57). The lowest scorers declined further on this year’s CPI: Equatorial Guinea (13), Eritrea (13), Somalia (9) and South Sudan (8).

South Sudan, Somalia, Libya , Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Burundi, DR Congo, Zimbabwe and Guinea Bissau are classified the most corrupt countries in Africa.

Since its inception in 1995, the Corruption Perceptions Index has become the leading global indicator of public sector corruption. The index scores 180 countries and territories around the world based on perceptions of public sector corruption, using data from 13 external sources, including the World Bank, World Economic Forum, private risk and consulting companies, think tanks and others. The scores reflect the views of experts and business people.