ALLEGED HUSBAND KILLER ARRAIGNED

Haddy Boye, 26, the woman accused of killing her husband, has been arraigned at the Basse Magistrates Court.

On February 6, police prosecutor Sub-Inspector K Jabang filed charges for murder against Haddy.

The charge sheet indicated that on 31st December 2024, shortly after 10am, Haddy stabbed her husband Karamo Jobe with a knife in the stomach and killed him.

The incident happened in the Central River Region village of Sinchu Madado.

When arraigned before Magistrate Peter Che on Thursday, Haddy could not take her plea because she did not respond to the oral queries put to her.

Consequently, the magistrate inquired from the prosecution about her status and the court was informed that all prior communications with her were made through her mother.

The court then adjourned the matter to Thursday and remanded the accused at Janjangbureh Prison and ordered for a sign language interpreter to be provided to enable her take her plea.