GRA moves to tackle capacity gaps as domestic tax mobilisation drive intensifies

As the country is gradually prioritising domestic tax mobilisation, the Gambia Revenue Authority is preparing its staff for the challenges ahead. The authority is conducting training on project management for 13 of its staff under the Project Management Team of the Domestic Revenue Mobilisation (DRM). The 5-day training to be conducted by CepRass and supported by the French Agency for Development (AFD) through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs (MoFEA) will help sharpen the knowledge and skills of participants to effectively implement projects.

The GRA Commissioner General, Yankuba Darboe, said the importance of the training for the project-team cannot be overemphasized as their work over the next two years will be key in assisting the authority to reach the goals set out in its corporate strategic plan (2020-2024).

“The project will specifically focus on reform initiatives that contributes to enhancing domestic resource mobilisation such as compliance, improve programs, taxpayer education initiative, strengthening of the revenue laws, activities aimed at increasing transparency and fairness of the revenue collecting system as well as building of staff capacities and improving revenue administration,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

CG Darboe assured FAD and the government of GRA’s commitment towards realising the objectives of the DRM project.

According to him, the training will equip the project management team with real life examples of project implementation and expose them to many skills that will ensure the successful implementation of the DRM-project.

“It is my conviction that the knowledge acquired will be useful in the successful implementation of other GRA projects,” he stated.

He urged the participants to listen attentively and make the sessions more interactive. He thanked the French government through the AFD for their approval of the grant to support the authority’s Domestic Resource Mobilisation efforts.

“This laudable gesture is expected to enhance revenue collecting by GRA that will support the government’s development programs,” he noted.

Also, speaking at the event, Dr Momodou Mustapha Fanneh, the University of The Gambia, said commended GRA for contributing significantly in the country’s national development.

He said training on sustainable development is crucial for institution’s human resources.