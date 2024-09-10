GRCS and partners plant 3000 trees in Kartong, Gunjur

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

In a quest to strengthen environmental protection efforts, the Gambia Red Cross Society, through financial and technical support of USAID and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), recently embarked on a major tree-planting initiative in the communities of Kartong and Gunjur.

The society over the weekend planted 2000 trees in the two communities to prevent soil erosion, combat deforestation, and rehabilitate green cover. It also aims to promote climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies while empowering local communities with the knowledge and tools to protect their environment and secure their livelihoods.

According to the organisers, the partnership between the Red Cross, USAID, and IFRC represents a push to combat climate change and preserve the environment, showcasing a collective commitment to a sustainable future.

Abdoulie Fye, the acting secretary general of the Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS), said the primary motivation for the initiative is to combat the devastating effects of climate change.

He said climate change has a severe impact on local communities, and addressing it should be the business of everybody.

“Today, we are here to plant trees and help them grow to provide the necessary benefit to the community.”. he explained

Njogou Jeng, the national society development officer for IFRC, highlighted efforts to enhance the resilience of communities, particularly in the face of climate impacts.

“The trees are very important in society. As you all know, we cannot live without the presence of the trees, because they serve as windbreakers, firewood, among others,” he added.

Oumie Touray, a community representative in Kartong, said without trees the rain patterns will be very low and human beings would not receive the needed carbohydrates coming from trees.