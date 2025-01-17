GSSSA REVAMPS PRIZE SYSTEM TO FOCUS ON INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENTS

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Gambia Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) is introducing a transformative change to its prize distribution framework by shifting the focus from school-based awards to individual prizes for outstanding athletes.

This progressive move aims to celebrate and reward individual excellence during the national athletics championship.

Under the new system, individual athletes who deliver exceptional performances in their respective events will be recognised and awarded prizes directly, rather than aggregating accolades for schools. This approach is designed to motivate students to push their limits and strive for personal success, ultimately raising the competitive standard of the championship.

The GSSSA leadership believes that this change will inspire young athletes by giving them a sense of ownership over their achievements and placing the spotlight on their dedication and hard work. It also aligns with the association’s goal of nurturing talent and preparing athletes for future competitions on both national and international stages.

The revamped prize system will take effect at the upcoming national athletics championship, where individual excellence will be at the heart of the celebrations. Athletes excelling in their events—whether on the track or in field competitions—will be recognized with medals, trophies, and other rewards for their accomplishments.

This significant shift underscores the GSSSA’s commitment to evolving with the times and ensuring that its initiatives prioritize the development and recognition of young talent. Schools, coaches, and stakeholders are encouraged to support their athletes in making the most of this opportunity, as the association ushers in a new era of celebrating individual brilliance in Gambian sports.