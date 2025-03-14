- Advertisement -

The political landscape in Banjul has been thrown into disarray following the sudden disappearance of Momodou Bah, the councillor for Half Die Ward, who absconded in Europe during an official trip. The reasons for his departure remain shrouded in mystery, but rumours are rife that economic hardship in The Gambia may have driven him to seek greener pastures abroad, “back way” syndrome through official channels. This incident has sparked widespread debate about the state of governance under President Adama Barrow’s National People’s Party (NPP) “Kereng Kaffo” (Confederation of Thieving Squirrels) administration.

Momodou Bah, a member of the NPP, was elected to represent Half Die Ward, a densely populated and historically significant area in Banjul. His unexpected departure has left his ward in limbo, forcing the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to organise a costly by-election to fill the vacant seat. The by-election will cost hundreds of thousands of dalasis — funds that could have been better spent on addressing pressing national issues, such as the shortage of life-saving medicines in public hospitals.

The news of Bah’s absconding has ignited a firestorm of criticism against the NPP Kereng Kaffo government. Many Gambians are questioning how an elected official could abandon his duties and flee the country, especially while on an official trip funded by taxpayers. If an NPP elected official can run away to Europe, what does that say about the government of Adama Barrow? This government has failed us. They cannot even provide basic necessities, and now their own elected officials are getting off the “bus” and abandoning their people.

- Advertisement -

The incident has also highlighted the stark contrast between the Barrow Kereng Kaffo officials who have the means to escape the country’s economic woes and most Gambians left to toil daily for survival. Poor Gambians who cannot run to Europe are struggling to make ends meet. We are suffering, and the NPP elected official is running away instead of finding solutions.

The NPP Kereng Kaffo government, which came to power on promises of economic reform and improved living standards, has plunged the country into economic quagmire and fails to address the country’s deepening economic crisis. Inflation, unemployment, and the high cost of living have become unbearable for many Gambians, leading to widespread disillusionment with the administration.

As the IEC prepares for the by-election, questions are being raised about the sustainability of such costly exercises in a country grappling with limited resources. The money that would be spent on this by-election could have been used to buy medicines or support struggling families. It is a waste of scarce resources that we cannot afford.

- Advertisement -

For now, the people of Half Die Ward are left without representation, and the Gambian public is left to ponder the implications of a government whose officials are fleeing the very hardships they created and were elected to address. As the saying goes, “a fish rots from the head down,” and many Gambians are beginning to wonder if the rot has already set in at the highest levels of governance.

Tombong Saidy is the administrative secretary for media and communication of the opposition UDP.