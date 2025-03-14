The luminance of divine affection

- Advertisement -

Sufi contemplations on Yuhibbu Allah (يُحِبُّ اللَّهُ), its sacred virtues, and the souls illumined by His Eternal Grace”

By Professor Dr Sufi Atif Amin Al Hussaini

The term “Yuhibbu Allah” (يُحِبُّ اللَّهُ) translates to “Allah loves” in English. It is a phrase used in the Qur’an to describe the qualities or actions of people that Allah loves. Below is a list of the Quranic verses where Allah mentions “Yuhibbu Allah“along with the number of times it appears in the Quran.

- Advertisement -

What is “Yuhibbullah“?

“Yuhibbu Allah” (يُحِبُّ اللَّهُ) translates to “Allah loves” in English. It refers to the divine love Allah bestows upon those who embody specific qualities and actions aligned with His commandments. This love is not arbitrary; it is earned through sincere faith, righteous deeds, and moral excellence. The Qur’an repeatedly highlights the traits and actions that make believers deserving of Allah’s love, making it a central spiritual goal for Muslims.

Verses in the Qur’an where Allah says “Yuhibbul Ah” (يُحِبُّ اللَّهُ):

- Advertisement -

1. Surah Al-Baqarah (2:195):

Arabic: إِنَّ اللَّهَ يُحِبُّ الْمُحْسِنِينَ

Translation:”Indeed, Allah loves the doers of good.”

2. Surah Al-Imran (3:76):

Arabic: إِنَّ اللَّهَ يُحِبُّ الْمُتَّقِينَ

Translation:** “Indeed, Allah loves the righteous.”

3. Surah Al-Imran (3:134):

Arabic: وَاللَّهُ يُحِبُّ الْمُحْسِنِينَ

Translation:** “And Allah loves the doers of good.”

4. Surah Al-Imran (3:146):

Arabic: وَاللَّهُ يُحِبُّ الصَّابِرِينَ

Translation:** “And Allah loves the patient.”

5. Surah Al-Ma’idah (5:42):

Arabic: إِنَّ اللَّهَ يُحِبُّ الْمُقْسِطِينَ

Translation:** “Indeed, Allah loves those who act justly.”

6. Surah Al-Ma’idah (5:54):

Arabic: إِنَّ اللَّهَ يُحِبُّ الْمُتَوَكِّلِينَ

Translation:** “Indeed, Allah loves those who rely upon Him.”

7. Surah Al-Ma’idah (5:93):

Arabic: إِنَّ اللَّهَ يُحِبُّ الْمُتَّقِينَ

Translation:** “Indeed, Allah loves the righteous.”

8. Surah At-Tawbah (9:4):

Arabic: إِنَّ اللَّهَ يُحِبُّ الْمُتَّقِينَ

Translation:** “Indeed, Allah loves the righteous.”

9.Surah At-Tawbah (9:7):

Arabic: إِنَّ اللَّهَ يُحِبُّ الْمُتَّقِينَ

Translation:** “Indeed, Allah loves the righteous.”

10. Surah Al-Hujurat (49:9):

Arabic: إِنَّ اللَّهَ يُحِبُّ الْمُقْسِطِينَ

Translation:** “Indeed, Allah loves those who act justly.”

11. Surah Al-Mumtahanah (60:8):

Arabic: إِنَّ اللَّهَ يُحِبُّ الْمُقْسِطِين

Translation:** “Indeed, Allah loves those who act justly.”

12 Surah Al-Baqarah (2:222

“إِنَّ اللَّهَ يُحِبُّ التَّوَّابِينَ وَيُحِبُّ الْمُتَطَهِّرِينَ

Translation: “Indeed, Allah loves those who are constantly repentant and loves those who purify themselves.”

Sufi reflection on the verse:

This divine proclamation illuminates two intertwined qualities cherished by Allah: constant repentance (التَّوَّابِينَ) and inner purification (الْمُتَطَهِّرِينَ). In the Sufi tradition, tawbah (repentance) is not a singular act but a lifelong return to the Divine—a burning desire to shed the ego’s veils and realign the heart with its Origin. Similarly, taharah (purification) transcends the physical; it is the soul’s ablution, a sacred striving to cleanse the self from worldly attachments and reflect the light of sincerity (ikhlas).

Total number of times “Yuhibbu Allah” is mentioned in the Qur’an:

The phrase “Yuhibbu Allah ” (يُحِبُّ اللَّهُ) is mentioned 12 times in the Qur’an.

Summary of qualities Allah Loves:

From the above verses, we learn that Allah loves:

1. The doers of good (Al-Muhsinun)

2. The righteous (Al-Muttaqun)

3. The patient (As-Sabirun)

4. Those who act justly (Al-Muqsitun)

5. Those who rely upon Him (Al-Mutawakkilun)

These verses serve as a guide for Muslims to cultivate these qualities in their lives to earn Allah’s love and pleasure

Importance of “Yuhibbu Allah” in Islam

1. Divine proximity:

Being loved by Allah signifies closeness to Him. The Qur’an states:

“Allah will bring forth a people whom He loves and who love Him” (Qur’an 5:54).

This mutual love elevates a believer’s spiritual rank.

2. Ultimate success:

Allah’s love leads to eternal rewards, including entry into Paradise (*Jannah*) and salvation from Hellfire.

3. Worldly and spiritual benefits:

Those whom Allah loves are granted inner peace, divine guidance, and strength in adversity. A Hadith Qudsi says:

“When I love My servant, I am his hearing with which he hears, his sight with which he sees…” (Sahih Bukhari).

4. Role model status:

Such individuals inspire others through their character, becoming beacons of guidance for society

Qualities and actions Allah Loves

The Qur’an and Sunnah explicitly mention traits that earn Allah’s love. These include:

1. Ihsan (Excellence in worship and conduct):

“Indeed, Allah loves those who do good” (Qur’an 2:195).

Ihsan means worshipping Allah as if you see Him and serving creation selflessly.

2. Taqwa (God-consciousness):

“Indeed, Allah loves the righteous (Al-Muttaqeen)” (Qur’an 3:76).

Taqwa involves fearing Allah, avoiding sins, and fulfilling obligations.

3. Sabr (Patience):

“Allah loves the patient” (Qur’an 3:146).

Patience in trials, obedience, and avoiding sin is highly rewarded.

4. Adl (Justice):

“Allah loves those who act justly”(Qur’an 5:42).

Justice includes fairness in speech, actions, and governance.

5. Tawakkul (Reliance on Allah):

“Allah loves those who rely [upon Him]”(Qur’an 3:159).

Trusting Allah’s plan while taking practical steps.

6. Repentance and purity:

“Allah loves those who purify themselves” (Qur’an 2:222).

Physical and spiritual cleanliness, coupled with sincere repentance.

How Muslims can achieve “Yuhibbu Allah”

1.Strengthen faith (Iman):

Cultivate sincerity (ikhlas) in worship.

Study the Qur’an and Sunnah to understand Allah’s commands.

2. Practice Ihsan in all deeds:

Perfect your prayers, charity, and interactions.

Help others without expecting worldly rewards.

3. Develop Taqwa:

Avoid haram (forbidden) actions, even in private.

Regularly seek forgiveness (istighfar).

4. Embrace patience (Sabr):

Accept trials as tests from Allah.

Stay steadfast in worship during hardships.

5. Uphold justice:

Stand for truth, even if it goes against personal interests.

Be fair in family, business, and societal matters.

6. Rely on Allah (Tawakkul):

Make dua (supplication) and trust Allah’s wisdom.

Combine effort with faith (for example, work hard but trust outcomes to Allah).

7. Purify the heart:

Avoid envy, arrogance, and hatred.

Practice gratitude (shukr) and contentment.

8. Follow the Prophet’s example:

Emulate his kindness, humility, and devotion.

The Prophet said: “The most beloved of people to Allah are those who are most beneficial to people” (Tabarani).

Real world examples of “Yuhibbullah”

1. Prophets and companions:

Prophet Muhammad (the “Beloved of Allah”) and his companions, like Hazrat Abu Bakr (RA) and Hazrat Umar (RA), Hazrat Usman (RA) , Hazrat Imam Ali (RA) embodied these qualities.

2. Awliya (Allies of Allah):

Saints and scholars like Imam Al-Ghazali, Hazrat Lal Shehbaz Qalandar, Hazrat Usman Ali Hajvery and Rabia al-Adawiyyan prioritised divine love over worldly desires.

The concept of “Yuhibbu Allah” (يُحِبُّ اللَّهُ) — Allah’s love for His servants — is among the most profound spiritual aspirations in Islam. Below is a detailed response to your questions:

1. Is “Yuhibbullah” the highest reward or milestone?

In Islamic theology, earning Allah’s love is considered one of the greatest spiritual achievements. , it is the “final” milestone and a gateway to divine proximity and eternal success. Here’s why:

Allah’s Love as a means to ultimate reward

The Qur’an links Allah’s love to eternal rewards, such as Paradise (Jannah). For example:

Surah Maryam (19:96):

“Indeed, those who believe and do righteous deeds – the Most Merciful will appoint for them affection[even among creation].”

This verse suggests that Allah’s love manifests in both worldly honour and eternal blessings.

Hadith Qudsi (Sahih Bukhari):

“When I lo. servant, I become his hearing with which he hears, his sight with which he sees…”

This signifies that Allah’s love elevates a believer’s entire existence, aligning their actions and desires with divine will.

The ultimate goal: Proximity to Allah (القرب)

While Allah’s love is a pinnacle achievement, the highest reward in Islam is entering Paradise and witnessing Allah’s Face (as mentioned in Surah Al-Qiyamah 75:22-23). Scholars like Ibn Taymiyyah and Al-Ghazali emphasize that divine love is a means to this ultimate end.

2. How has Allah rewarded those whom He loves:

Throughout Islamic history, those who embodied the qualities Allah loves (for example,

sabr, taqwa, ihsan) were granted both **spiritual and worldly blessings:

A. In the Qur’an and hadith

The prophets and companions:

Prophet Muhammad is described as “Habibullah” (Allah’s Beloved). His status as the final Messenger and intercessor on Judgment Day reflects the honour of divine love.

Companions like Abu Bakr (رضي الله عنه), known for his unwavering faith, were promised Paradise and leadership of the Muslim community.

General rewards for the Beloved:

Inner Peace: “Those who have believed and whose hearts are assured by the remembrance of Allah. Unquestionably, by the remembrance of Allah, hearts are assured” (Qur’an 13:28).

Divine Support: “Indeed, Allah is with those who fear Him and those who are doers of good”(Qur’an 16:128).

B. Historical and spiritual figures

Awliya (saints):

Figures like Imam Al-Ghazali, Rabia al-Adawiyya, and Abdul Qadir Jilani are revered for their piety. They were granted spiritual insight, societal influence, and lasting legacies as guides for humanity.

Martyrs and scholars:

Martyrs (for example, those in battles like Badr and Uhud) are promised Paradise directly (Qur’an 3:169). Scholars like Ibn Sina and Ibn Khaldun were blessed with knowledge that transformed civilisations.

C. Modern examples

Righteous Individuals:

Many unsung believers today experience Allah’s love through answered prayers, contentment, and opportunities to serve humanity. Their rewards may include:

Strength in adversity (for example, persecuted Muslims retaining faith).

Success in spreading goodness (for example, educators, healthcare workers).

Eternal honour in the hereafter.

3. Key qualities linked to “Yuhibbu Allah“

The Quran highlights traits Allah loves (for example, sabr, taqwa, adl). These are not just milestones but ongoing journeys of self-purification (tazkiyah). Striving for them brings both worldly and eternal rewards.

Conclusion

“Yuhibbu Allah is a profound spiritual rank, but it is inseparable from the ultimate reward: Paradise and divine proximity. Historically, those beloved to Allah were granted honour in this life and unimaginable bliss in the hereafter. For modern believers, cultivating the qualities Allah loves remains the path to eternal success. As the Qur’an says:

“And whoever obeys Allah and the Messenger – those will be with the ones upon whom Allah has bestowed favour: The prophets, the steadfast affirmers of truth, the martyrs, and the righteous. And excellent are those as companions!” (Qur’an 4:69).

As the Qur’an reassures:

“Allah does not burden a soul beyond its capacity” (Qur’an 2:286).

Strive for Allah’s love, and He will elevate you in both worlds.