HAMAT WARNS MINISTERS TO SUPPORT BARROW’S POLITICAL AGENDA OR BE SACKED

By Omar Bah

The Minister of Tourism and Culture has warned his fellow cabinet ministers to support President Adama Barrow’s political agenda or risk losing their jobs.

“I want to tell cabinet ministers that if they want to continue to be ministers, they should support the president in his political agenda. If President Barrow was not here, you would not have been here. There is nothing like technocrats or whatsoever. If you are appointed ministers, you should know that your position is a political appointment and you should do everything to serve your government including participating in politics or else you will not remain in your positions,” Hamat Bah said.

Minister Bah was addressing NPP supporters last evening during the party’s victory celebration at the Arch 22 in Banjul attended by the vice president, Dr Isatou Touray, NPP bigwigs and several cabinet ministers.

He further reminded his fellow ministers that the Niamina and Kerr Jarga election victory was achieved by politicians. “Every cabinet minister must be ready to be on the campaign trail.”

Minister Bah also warned civil servants, who he said were seen mobilising support for the opposition.

“If you want to go into politics, resign and join the opposition. We will not allow you to destroy this country,” he said.

“I want to urge all those who will participate in the president’s campaign trail in the future to avoid making derogatory remarks against the president’s opponents. Barrow’s development projects will convince Gambians to vote for him in 2021,” he said.

Although some speakers, especially from Kerr Jarga congratulated their chief for supporting the campaign, Minister Bah argued that “no governor or chief participated in the NPP campaigns.”

President Adama Barrow, who repeated his usual maxims addressing the supporters, said if NPP builds on this well-planned campaign into 2021, nothing will stop them from sweeping the polls again.

“There is no loser in both the Niamina West Constituency and Kerr Jarga Ward. All those who contested have Gambia at heart. But I told the people of Farafenni that leaving the wrestling arena jubilating is better than going there jubilating. You can say you own the GDC, UDP and APRC. That I will accept. But if you say you own the Gambian people, I will say you are lying,” he said.

President Barrow said his government will continue providing the level playing ground for all political parties to exercise their rights without interference.

“No one will be intimidated under my leadership,” he added.

The president however said the fact that lawmakers are driving his vehicles, whether they support him or not, signifies democracy in the country.

He reserved special praise for Hamat Bah, who he said spearheaded a very successful campaign in Niamina West.

“I am happy that now the NPP will be counted in the members of the National Assembly,” he noted, urging the new NAM Birom Sowe to be fearless in parliament as there are others who support his agenda. The president also handed Birom Sowe a brand new vehicle.

The NPP national president, Dembo ‘By-Force’ Bojang, said the victory means a lot for President Barrow and the NPP and warned the opposition against challenging Barrow in 2021.

“I want to warn the opposition that if they attempt to challenge Barrow in 2021, they will face one of their worst embarrassments in history. Don’t try it. It will not work. If anyone attempts to challenge Barrow, you will regret it, seriously,” Bojang warned.