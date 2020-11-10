24 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
POEM

The Gambia: The country we want to see in 2045

54
dawda
By Dawda Cham

See, The Gambia we want to see in 2045

Is The Gambia with a robust and reliable health care system

The Gambia that will increase her citizens’ competency in STEM

The Gambia where all sorts of corruption will be condemned

The Gambia where water and electricity supply won’t be a problem

The Gambia that will create more jobs to combat youth unemployment

The Gambia that will champion the fight against climate change to preserve our environment

But The Gambia that will become 100% food self-sufficient

 

The Gambia that will prioritize education to brighten her citizens future

With a focus on economic progression, technology and an advancement in infrastructure

The Gambia that will promote and portray her beautiful, unique yet rich culture

But The Gambia that will empower the powerless farmer whose livelihood is solely based on small scale horticulture

Therein substituting subsistence farming for commercial agriculture

 

See, The Gambia we want to see in 2045

Is The Gambia that will be exemplary in religious tolerance

The Gambia that will breed a new but effective style of leadership that will promote governance

The Gambia where peace, justice and respect for the rule of law will be in existence

But The Gambia that will significantly progress in the areas of communication, transportation, tourism, trade and commerce

And The Gambia that will unbiasedly and significantly empower women in science

 

This is The Gambia we want to see in 2045

But we must strive if we truly want to thrive

Tighten up our belts and concert our efforts for this is a battle we must survive

If we want to CHANGE this country for life

Four ourselves, our sons, our daughters and for our wives

“For The Gambia Ever True!”

— ThaDecent —

Join The Conversation

