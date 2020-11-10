The Gambia: The country we want to see in 2045

By Dawda Cham
See, The Gambia we want to see in 2045
Is The Gambia with a robust and reliable health care system
The Gambia that will increase her citizens’ competency in STEM
The Gambia where all sorts of corruption will be condemned
The Gambia where water and electricity supply won’t be a problem
The Gambia that will create more jobs to combat youth unemployment
The Gambia that will champion the fight against climate change to preserve our environment
But The Gambia that will become 100% food self-sufficient
The Gambia that will prioritize education to brighten her citizens future
With a focus on economic progression, technology and an advancement in infrastructure
The Gambia that will promote and portray her beautiful, unique yet rich culture
But The Gambia that will empower the powerless farmer whose livelihood is solely based on small scale horticulture
Therein substituting subsistence farming for commercial agriculture
See, The Gambia we want to see in 2045
Is The Gambia that will be exemplary in religious tolerance
The Gambia that will breed a new but effective style of leadership that will promote governance
The Gambia where peace, justice and respect for the rule of law will be in existence
But The Gambia that will significantly progress in the areas of communication, transportation, tourism, trade and commerce
And The Gambia that will unbiasedly and significantly empower women in science
This is The Gambia we want to see in 2045
But we must strive if we truly want to thrive
Tighten up our belts and concert our efforts for this is a battle we must survive
If we want to CHANGE this country for life
Four ourselves, our sons, our daughters and for our wives
“For The Gambia Ever True!”
— ThaDecent —