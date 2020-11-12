HEAD TEACHER GETS 15 YEARS FOR RAPING SCHOOLGIRL

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

One Peter Okiye, head teacher of a nursery school in Bakau, was found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl and escaping from lawful custody.

The trial, presided over by Justice Zainab Jawara-Alami of the High Court, heard the prosecution alleging that Peter Okiye sometime in May 2016 in Bakau, unlawfully had carnal knowledge of a 13-year-old, and whilst under lawful custody, he escaped.

The prosecution called six witnesses and tendered four exhibits in proof of its case.

Delivering judgment, Justice Alami said the prosecution had disclosed that the victim was 13 years of age at the time she was raped and that she was a student but ceased to become one when she got pregnant from the rape.

Justice Zainab J Alami further described how the incident occurred, stating that the victim knew the convict and was going to school when the convict called her and when she reached him, he held her hand and dragged her into the house and removed her wrapper, wrestled her on the bed, climbed on her and raped her.

The trial judge further said the victim stated that she was bleeding and the convict took her wrapper to the bathroom, washed the blood stains and returned it to her, and when she threatened to report him to her mother, the convict pulled out a knife and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Justice Alami further disclosed that the victim also testified that the convict forcefully had sex with her on two other occasions in the same room under similar circumstances and had her bound and gagged on both occasions.

The judge further disclosed that the victim testified that after examination, she found out that she was 6 months pregnant and she identified the convict as the person responsible.

Justice Alami said the complainant gave birth and her testimony was corroborated by the 2nd prosecution witness and the convict’s statement.

Justice Alami revealed that the prosecution proved the elements of rape under coercive circumstances and she therefore found him guilty.

She disclosed that the convict took advantage of the victim and raped her and that he is nothing but a predator and a pedophile.

She further disclosed that the courts have special duty to protect children from the likes of the convict who is a proprietor of a nursery school. “When these people abuse their position of authority, children can no longer remain safe in their environment and as such, a clear message must be sent out to curb this scourge in our society,” the judge added.

She said the victim is just a child who has, through the insidious acts of the convict, delivered a child of her own which has in effect destroyed her life as she was going to school until the pregnancy and had to drop out.

Justice Zainab Jawara-Alami invoked Section 29 of the Criminal Code and substituted life imprisonment punishment and sentenced Peter Okiye to 15 years imprisonment for the offence of rape and two years imprisonment for escape from lawful custody.