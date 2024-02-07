Health benefits of exercise

- Advertisement -

By Abubacarr F Darboe (Batabo),

6th year medical student, UTG

UTG Medical Students’ Association

How many times have you talked to someone about the importance of exercise? Or how many times have you seen boys bragging about being more active or energetic than one another? I guess it’s many right? Well, you are very right in defending such a powerful argument.

Now take a sip of water, relax and let’s take a quick tour through what you keep defending but actually have just a little insight about.

Physical exercise as cheap as it is, helps you get rid of bad fats, faster and safer than medications, maintain a healthy weight and improves your cardiovascular health. It helps you build strong and healthy bones and muscles. It also helps reduce your chances of getting chronic diseases like; heart diseases, diabetes, kidney diseases and some types of cancers.

But wait! What exact types of exercise do we refer to in this? Of course it is the DYNAMIC types of exercise we are talking bout.

It is cardio-protective and even gives you high sexual strength.

Does it have impact on your mental health too? Of course it does.

Exercise has been shown to reduce symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress. It improves brain function and reduces the risk of cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. It can improve mood, boost self-esteem and even enhance your cognitive function. Anytime time you exercise, your body produces endorphins, which are natural mood-boosting hormones in the brain.

Exercise serves as a healthy outlet for pent-up emotions and frustrations. So the next time you are stressed, brace yourself up and hit some 30 minutes exercise of your choice, just don’t forget to make it as dynamic as possible.

Are you that striking out person who recently started having issues with sleep difficulties and productivity? Worry no more because your tranquil is generously put forth to you henceforth. Regular exercise can increase your energy level and improve your sleep quality leading to an increased productivity and alertness, throughout the day. In fact, it won’t just take care of your sleep issues, but will also enhance your mental focus and concentration.

Regular exercise can improve overall quality of life by increasing mobility, flexibility, and strength. It can also enhance social interaction and provide opportunities for recreation and enjoyment, the attracting weapon for most of my folks.

In case you have some little bone issues too, here is your share of the cake;

Weight bearing exercises, such as walking, jogging, and weight lifting, help strengthen your bones and reduce your risk of osteoporosis (weak and easy fracturing bones) and fractures.

Exercise as well, plays very crucial roles in preventing and managing various health conditions, including obesity, high blood pressure, type-2 diabetes, and certain types of cancers. It can also improve your immune system and reduce your risk of infections.

Studies have shown that regular exercise is associated with a longer lifespan. People who exercise regularly are less likely to develop chronic diseases and have a lower risk of premature death.

Overall, exercise is crucial for maintaining physical and mental health, preventing diseases, and improving overall quality of life. It is recommended to engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity per week, along with strength training exercises at least twice a week.

Exercise today and become a healthy, happy and a productive individual.