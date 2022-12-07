Henry Gomez warns youths against violence at party congress

By Amadou Jadama

The leader of the Gambia Party for Democracy and Progress and the special adviser to President Adama Barrow has tasked the youths to avoid being used as tools to instigate violence.

Hendry Gomez made these remarks while addressing his party’s congress over the weekend at the Friendship Hotel.

“Most of the time people inside and outside the country would want to use you to drive their agenda and disrupt the peace from their comfort zones and my word is, do not allow yourself to be used,” he told delegates at the congress. He said it would be tragic for the nation when its future leaders grow in a culture of violence. ”Instead, what you should do is to take advantage of the available opportunities in education and other meaningful ventures to play your role in nation building and individual development,” he urged the youths.

Mr Gomez commended government’s intervention to ensure that the prices of basic commodities like cooking oil do not get out of hand by importing a large quantity of cooking oil. He said government should engage GGC to start importing rice, as they used to do in the past.

The congress ended with no changes to the executive as there was no election conducted.

Dembo Bojang, the religious adviser to the president, Seedy Njie, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dou Sanno, deputy political adviser and Musa Yalli Batchilly leader of GAP, were among the dignitaries who attended the congress.