HIGH COURT FREEZES AISHA FATTY’S BANK ACCOUNTS

By Bruce Asemota

The high court in Banjul, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh has ordered the managing directors of Ecobank and Guaranty Trust Bank to freeze the accounts in the name of Aisha Fatty pending the hearing and determination of a motion of notice filed before the court.

The judge made this order on Wednesday, 17 May 2023, in a ruling on an ex-parte motion filed by Lamin Ceesay, the lawyer for Abdoulaye Thiam, the Senegalese businessman who sued Ms Fatty.

The court further ordered the vehicles, Mercedes Benz GLE 63 Brabus with registration number BJL 4222 W and Mercedes Benz GLE 53 with registration number BJL 0999 W to remain in the custody of the Inspector General of Police, the second defendant in the case, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The motion filed by Ceesay on behalf of Thiam was supported by a 37-paragraph affidavit.

In the affidavit, Thiam among other things disclosed that Ms Fatty travelled out of the jurisdiction about two weeks ago with her newly wedded husband and has been withdrawing monies from the two bank accounts.

The plaintiff told the court that since he is embroiled in a legal tussle with her over, among other things, the monies deposited in these accounts, Ms Fatty should not be allowed to make withdrawals therefrom.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing of the motion of notice to 26 May.