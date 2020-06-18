25 C
City of Banjul
Friday, June 19, 2020
type here...
News

I will never call for legalisation of LGBT – Imam Leigh

616
Imam Baba Leigh
- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Earlier in the week, the embattled Imam Baba Leigh of the National Human Rights Commission announced he was holding a press conference at his Kanifing Estate residence to react to widespread condemnation of his person and his commission for recommending to government to defend the rights of LGBT persons.

- Advertisement -

However, it became the presser that never was as the Kanifing Estate Mosque imam called it off reportedly on the advice of his family.
Instead Imam Leigh released an audio in which he tried to whiten the stain of pro-gay stain daubed on him.

He stated: “Comments associated with me that I went to President Barrow to tell him to legalise this bad culture [homosexuality] that is rejected by all Muslims is completely false. I swear to God, I have never said that and I will never say it and I don’t like it.”

The imam said his brief at the commission is mediation and reconciliation. “That is my number one task. This is why my job is tasking. I am also part of the team that visits detention centres because I was once in jail and I had experience in prisons. I also advise the commission on the matter of religion.”

He said NHRC “does not have the mandate to legalise LGBT rights in The Gambia”.
Wrong reference
The imam, a longstanding human rights activist, apologised for mis-referencing a statement he made as a verse in the Qur’an while reacting to calls for his resignation from the NHRC.

“It was brought to my attention by Sheikh Ibrahima Cham that the verse I labelled as Qur’anic was in fact a hadith. That was a mistake from my end and I seek God’s forgiveness because God is the Only One who can forgive. No man is perfect and whenever you make a mistake you should accept and rectify yourself by apologising to the people you offended,” he said in the audio.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNPP collecting data to assess Barrow’s 2021 chances
Next articleNIGERIANS CHARGED WITH SEX TRAFFICKING
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

NIGERIANS CHARGED WITH SEX TRAFFICKING

Two Nigerians, Lucy Malachi and Christiani Oranugu, have been charged with trafficking young girls from Nigeria to The Gambia. Mr Oranugu is believed to...
Read more
News

NPP collecting data to assess Barrow’s 2021 chances

By Omar Bah Maimuna Ceesay, a close associate of President Adama Barrow has disclosed that the NPP has tasked an expert to collect data of...
Read more
News

Suspended prison officer confesses to torturing inmates

By Tabora Bojang After several adversed mentions for abusing prisoners, Inspector Malang Tamba yesterday owned up to the multiple torture of inmates at the Mile...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

Sutay Jawo

D7M KIANG JULAFAR STADIUM PROJECT STARTS SATURDAY

The Ministry of Youth and Sports MoYs will on Saturday kick start amulti-million-dalasi mini-stadium project in Kiang Julafar ward in the Lower River Region....
stadium

GFF to construct 60, 000 capacity stadium in WCR

constitution

The draft constitution of The Gambia: Its impact on the criminal justice delivery system

Analysis pic

Africa’s golden opportunity is flying by at supersonic speed

Standard place hold 1

The African Union must firmly reject Donald Trump and his assault on justice and...

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions