“I will not go back to the mother continent: the land that promises none”

By Nfansu Camara

Sandu Kuwonku.

Africa was, at some point, the depository of highly-valued mineral resources that could have been effectively harnessed, refined, and utilized for the betterment of the people. The resources that are considered to have been the fountainhead of development, when proper utilization is given its uncompromising place, can catapult Africa to the highest abode of development. As a result of colonial bondage, Africa’s development was torpedoed and its citizens continued to languish in abject poverty, starvation, and malnutrition, among other predicaments.

Sooner we regained our so-called flag independence from the erstwhile colonial juggernauts, In the later days political revolutionaries started getting used to the trappings of power and indeed, they were trapped by power. This is the genesis of Africa’s darkest experience in her quest for development.

The leaders of Africa, especially the current leaders, have suffocated, compromised, and failed to fulfill the promises they made when canvassing for votes. Historically speaking, some leaders in Africa, who started as freedom fighters turned to become tormentors against their people. People do not have the uncontaminated political atmosphere to engage in constructive criticisms against their governments.

This, among many determinants, has compelled a lot of hopeless youths to abscond from their home of origin and take this perilous journey in search of a better standard of living for themselves and their underprivileged families. As I listened to the testimonies of some of the youths, on the route to Europe, writing imaginary and verbal letters to their parents saying that, “the mission is to change the horrible nature of the family but my life is on a scale of probability. I might be consumed by the whale or make it to the Promised Land but I want to send an advance apology to you (my parents), in case, I did not make it. That was not the mission.” African youths are not at ease!

These people who risked their lives are the fulcrum of any prospective nation but the promises were never fulfilled by those at the helm of officialdom, which is a gross betrayal of trust and a breach of social contract. In rationalizing the unfortunate demise of our fertile youths, African governments pretend that they are empowering youths through NGOs and other delicate areas but that has never stopped the youths from going to the Promised Land. Those people in the West, have toiled and moiled in uplifting themselves from bondage anchored on committed, corrupt-free and purpose-driven leadership. There’s no voodoo development, lo and behold, rabbits coming out of the earth. We must work and should work because that is the only way, we can prevent “Brain Drain” as our youths find their ways to benefit others.

Nothing is more heartbreaking and shocking than seeing and hearing, the youths, in utter desperation, saying, “ I will not go back to the mother continent, I prefer to die in the Mediterranean Sea than to go back.” The natural tendency of every human being should be that you want to go home but this shows the unwillingness and unpreparedness of the demigods (African leaders) to better the lives of their people, instead, enriching themselves based on monies corruptly acquired. There’s a sense in which the God that we worship never sleeps.

The recent updates from migrant activists have shown that the mighty Mediterranean Sea is consuming youths, the forerunners of our development, like flies. Who bewitched African leaders? Do they feel the sufferings of their people? Do they think that they are governing mere objects without remorse? The Almighty is the best of all judges and shall judge us judiciously. Freedom fighters became tormentors!

The people are not allowed to enjoy the dividends of their political and economic rights. “Don’t you know, this country has owners.” The testimony of every kleptocrat. The citizens are maimed and censored for political expedience. We must begin to interrogate ourselves as, to why even those in the elite class have not answered the clarion calls of their countries. My brother Mr. Saikou Camara captured and called it “Brain Drain” in his famous book entitled “The Testimony Of An African Immigrant; Promise To My Father.” I can’t agree with him more!

The leaders should understand that they are not demigods or our liberators but the authors of our misfortunes. This is an unfortunate situation! The “backway” is posing a serious threat to the human resource index of Africa because the youths have no faith in the continent and they should figure out an alternative.

Be innovators, not oppressors!