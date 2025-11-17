Iceland trawler to Gambia impounded in Scotland 

- Advertisement -

A fishing vessel, en route from Iceland to The Gambia, has been moored at a pier in the Scottish town of Stornoway for almost two weeks with a crew of four Ukrainians on board.

The vessel, Sæfari, is registered under the Gambian flag. The crew arrived penniless in Stornoway and the owners have shown no sign of willingness to forward the money required to re-fuel the vessel, to complete the 4,000 mile voyage.

According to Stornoway Gazette newspaper, Scottish Marine and Coastguard Agency inspectors have been on board and issued notices under health and safety legislation, which will have to be fulfilled before the Sæfari, is allowed to continue its journey.

An MCA spokesperson told the paper: “Safety issues were identified which are required to be rectified before the vessel may depart.”

The episode, which threatens to leave the vessel abandoned in Stornoway harbour, highlights a trade between northern Europe and Africa in fishing boats which are considered no longer fit for purpose in their home states but still have value in poorer countries.

The Sæfari, which is 27.5 metres in length, was built in Iceland in 1988 and formerly sailed under the flag of that country. It arrived in Stornoway in the early hours of 30th October. The crew members speak very little English and could not explain their circumstances.

The Gambia Maritime Administration could not be reached for immediate comment on the issue of the Sæfari.