Veep tells UN to continue prioritising issues of young people

By Olimatou Coker

Vice President Muhammed Jallow told the UN to continue prioritising issues of young people during the 80th anniversary commemoration of the United Nations held at the International Conference Centre last week.

During his keynote address, the vice president deliberated on key historic milestone and the UN’s continuous support to The Gambia.

“The Gambia is committed to harnessing our demographic dividend by creating an enabling environment where young Gambians can innovate, lead, and thrive. We call on the UN to continue prioritising youth engagement in all aspects of its work,” he said

He pointed out that the theme “Building Our Future Together” is particularly meaningful considering that youths constitute the majority of the population in The Gambia and Africa. “They are not merely beneficiaries of development; they are its architects and drivers. Therefore, we must invest in quality education, skills development, and meaningful employment opportunities for young people. We must include them in decision-making processes at all levels,” he noted.

He said the UN must continue to evolve to meet contemporary challenges and said The Gambia supports the ongoing efforts to reform the UN system, including: Security Council reform that reflects 21st century realities and corrects the historical injustice of Africa’s underrepresentation; a more inclusive, transparent, and effective multilateral system that gives voice to small states and enhanced coordination among UN entities for greater development impact.

He also reaffirmed The Gambia’s readiness to continue working with the world body and member states to build a future characterised by peace, prosperity, equity, and sustainability for all.

“For eight decades, the United Nations has stood as the best proof of multilateralism, bringing nations together across continents and cultures to confront our shared challenges and pursue our common aspirations. Today, as we reflect on this remarkable journey, The Gambia reaffirms its commitment to the principles enshrined in the UN Charter and to the UN80 vision of “Building Our Future Together.”

The vice president said the relationship between The Gambia and the UN is one of enduring partnership and deep mutual respect saying since joining in 1965, the country has benefited immensely from the organisation’s support across every facet of our development journey.

He highlighted that The Gambia, like many African nations, faces severe constraints in mobilising the resources needed to achieve the SDGs. “We spend more on debt servicing than on critical investments in health, education, and infrastructure; a reality that is morally untenable and economically unsustainable. We urgently need a reformed international financial architecture that is fit for purpose in the 21st century,” he said

Karl Frederick-Paul, the United Nations resident coordinator in The Gambia, hailed The Gambia’s contributions to international peace and security.

“Across the world, Gambian peacekeepers wear the blue helmet with pride. They stand in some of the most fragile places on earth, protecting lives, building trust, and carrying the hopes of humanity,” he said.

He added that here in The Gambia, the partnership between the UN and the government has never been stronger and more purposeful.

“Through the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework in 2024, our 17 agencies, funds, and programmes are working hand in hand with national resource mobilisation, and economic growth in The Gambia. Today, we can affirm that The Gambia sends a powerful message to the world that true leadership is defined by vision and determination,” he noted.