AGIB BANK, GRA PLAY FOR BRAGGING RIGHTS TODAY 

As part of efforts to further consolidate an existing banking relationship, Agib Bank Limited will take on the Gambia Revenue Authority in a friendly football game today at the QCity football pitch commencing at 4:30 pm.

The football event will be in two categories – GRA management will take on Agib management while the GRA Football Team will play against the Agib Football Team (current champions of the annual CBG football tournament) respectively. Both matches will be played on the same day starting with the team- category and followed by the management teams.

This initiative by the bank aims to foster camaraderie between the two institutions, which goes beyond their business relationship. “Agib Bank value their mutual beneficial banking relationship and we are hopeful that such an initiative, the first of its kind, will further cement the existing bond between both institutions.”