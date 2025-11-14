Man Utd’s transfer plan emerges as Ruben Amorim braced for AFCON blow

- Advertisement -

Ruben Amorim will rely on Manchester United’s academy stars to help provide cover come the turn of the year. The Red Devils will be forced to utilise the full extent of their depth as the Africa Cup of Nations gets underway in December, and United will look at who they have at their disposal rather than turning to the January transfer

Amorim will rely on the club’s prospects to fill out his squad and cover any absences from players heading to Morocco, as well as any long-term injury to Benjamin Sesko. United will avoid any rash January signings, and their priority remains signing a midfielder in the summer, per reports.

Sesko’s injury leaves Amorim with an out-and-out striker, with Joshua Zirkzee his only alternative forward. Zirkzee has played just 82 Premier League minutes this term and is being linked with a move away from the club.

United will see Bryan Mbeumo, Amad and Noussair Mazraoui likely depart for AFCON, with the competition running from December 21 and until January 18. Mbeumo is the club’s top scorer after arriving at Old Trafford from Brentford in the summer.

Without any transfer activity, those exits will likely see room open up on the bench. Against Tottenham, Amorim was already forced to call upon Jack Fletcher, son of United legend Darren, to continue the club’s record of naming an academy product in every squad for 87 years.

Speaking after his team’s draw with Tottenham, Amorim did not rule out activity in the winter transfer window. The Portuguese coach admitted that AFCON poses a problem, but without European fixtures, Amorim conceded that adding new players would also create future issues.