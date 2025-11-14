Tahrik-e-Jadid 2025: The Power of Sacrifice

- Advertisement -

‘Increasing the Blessings in One’s Wealth – Launch of 92nd Year of Tahrik-e-Jadid’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba), recited the following verse of the Holy Qur’an:

‘The similitude of those who spend their wealth for the cause of Allah is like the similitude of a grain of corn which grows seven ears, in each ear a hundred grains. And Allah multiplies it further for whomsoever He pleases; and Allah is Bountiful, All-Knowing.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 2:262)

His Holiness(aba) said that from 1 November, by the grace of Allah, the new year for Tahrik-e-Jadid begins, and the previous year’s sacrifices made by the Community are acknowledged and recognised. The importance of financial sacrifice is also highlighted.

Why Was Tahrik-e-Jadid Initiated?

His Holiness(aba) said that before doing so, he would provide a brief background of what Tahrik-e-Jadid is. It was initiated in 1934 by the Second Caliph, Hazrat Mirza Bashir-ud-Deen Mahmood Ahmad(ra). It was started because the Community was facing a great deal of opposition from the Ahrar movement, which said that they would completely wipe the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community out of existence and would eliminate Qadian. They had also threatened to desecrate the grave of the Promised Messiah(as). At the time, the government was not rendering support to the Community as it should have. Instead, it can be said that it was supporting the Jama’at’s opponents.

In light of this, the Second Caliph(ra) initiated a fund whereby the message of Islam Ahmadiyyat could be spread to the corners of the world, and in order to bolster the administrative system of the Ahmadiyya Community, thereby combating the threats being made against the Community and refuting the propaganda that was being spread against Ahmadiyyat. Not only that, but it was to do justice to spreading the message of Islam Ahmadiyyat. Thus, the Second Caliph(ra) announced the establishment of Tahrik-e-Jadid. This way, if every member of the Community were facing opposition in one part of the world, it could continue thriving in another, and Ahmadiyyat would go on spreading.

His Holiness(aba) said that today, we can see that Ahmadiyyat has spread to every country of the world, where our missionaries are working. In various countries around the globe, we have established mosques, schools, and hospitals; our missionaries are rendering services; literature is being spread; MTA studios have been established, and radio stations are operational. Although many of these endeavours are supported by other funds as well, Tahrik-e-Jadid plays a pivotal role in funding them. It is through Tahrik-e-Jadid that missionaries have been prepared throughout the world, and there are 6-7 Jamias (Institutions of Languages and Theology) that have been established. The claim of the Ahrar that they would wipe Ahmadiyyat completely off the face of the planet continues today in different forms through the clerics of Pakistan as well. Yet, God continues to furnish responses to their claims and through the blessings which he bestows upon Ahmadiyyat. Those who continue to accept Ahmadiyyat serve as a response. The spread of Ahmadiyyat to 220 countries worldwide serves as a response. They claimed to eradicate Ahmadiyyat completely, yet Allah the Almighty bestowed so many blessings that the Community continues to flourish. This proves the truthfulness of the claim made by the Promised Messiah(as).

His Holiness(aba) stated that Ahmadiyyat is not man-made; it was not initiated by any institution or government. It was established by God Himself and has now spread throughout the world, and Allah continues to make it flourish even further.

How God Almighty Gives Manifold in Return

His Holiness(aba) said that in the verse he recited at the beginning, Allah says that those who spend their wealth in His way are like a grain of corn that grows seven ears, and each ear has a hundred grains. God promises that those who spend in His way will not go unrewarded. Instead, they will be given at least seven times in return, if not more. Hence, God has encouraged people to go on spending in His way for the service of His faith, and He will thus bestow blessings in their wealth.

His Holiness(aba) said that every year he presents examples of how people spend in the way of God with an open heart, without any fear of poverty or of what will happen to them. In return, God grants them more blessings and contentment of heart. God says that they will be rewarded both in this world and the next. This is how various scholars, such as Imam Razi, have interpreted this verse. Imam Razi says that God, Who is All-Powerful, tells those who spend in His way that He created them and has the power to reward and punish them. Thus, it is God Who can turn a little into a lot. And so, if one spends even a little in His way, it will be returned to them manifold. Similarly, Hazrat Mirza Bashir-ud-Deen Mahmood Ahmad(ra) states in his commentary that it is a certainty promised by God that he returns in excess that which is spent in His way.

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) made great financial sacrifices, and later, God appointed him as the First Caliph. What greater reward can there be than this? Similarly, Hazrat Umar(ra) also made great sacrifices, as did Hazrat Uthman(ra), and they were greatly rewarded. The same was the case with all the companions who made tremendous sacrifices, but whatever they sacrificed, they were given much better in return. Hence, God never abandons one who sacrifices for His sake or leaves them unrewarded.

His Holiness(aba) said that he has been recounting the incidents of the companions from the life of the Holy Prophet(sa) and highlighting the various sacrifices they made. It is clear to see from the incidents in their lives that God truly granted them immense blessings. Even today, those who make sacrifices also experience the immense blessings they receive as a result of their sacrifices. They are astonished by how God enabled them to make sacrifices and subsequently increased their faith even more.

His Holiness(aba) said that according to the Bible, Jesus(as) taught that people should gather their wealth in the heavens where it cannot be ruined by insects, not touched by rust, and thieves cannot reach it. However, the Holy Qur’an states that if one places their wealth in God’s treasury, then not only will it be safe from thievery; rather, it will, at minimum, be returned sevenfold, and there is no limit to how much more it can become. Similarly, not only will that wealth be protected against any insects that might ruin it, but it will also come back sevenfold. God does not need any help from His servants; rather, it is out of His mercy that He grants His servants opportunities to render service, so He may elevate their station and grant them manifold in return. And not only does He increase one’s wealth seven times in this world, but He also does so in the hereafter. Hence, any time prophets have appealed for financial sacrifices, it was not for their own sake; rather, it was for the sake of the people, so that they may attain even more blessings.

His Holiness(aba) said that the First Caliph(ra) recounted a story about Rabia Basri: once, some guests came to her home and she had only two pieces of bread. She told her worker to give those two pieces of bread as charity to the two people. The worker was confused and said that there were guests in their home; why should she give away the only food they had? A little while later, a woman came to the door and said that someone wealthy had sent food for them. When Rabia Basri went and looked, she counted 18 pieces of bread. She had a very close connection with God, and she was certain that God would double what she had given. Hence, she said that this bread was not for her, as she was certain God would give her double what she had donated, and so she did not accept it, despite her worker’s insistence. It turned out that the food that had been brought to Rabia Basri was not in fact hers, as the wealthy person had prepared a different package of food for her. In that package, there were twenty pieces of bread. Hence, this is the faith that people had, and God fulfilled their faith.

His Holiness(aba) said that hence, one should first and foremost give in the way of Allah for the sake of attaining His pleasure. Then, as a result, God blesses them and their wealth in a manner that is beyond measure, and increases that which they initially sacrificed. Once, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that God was the most generous of all, and of men, the Holy Prophet(sa) was the most generous of men, and then the Holy Prophet(sa) enjoined making financial sacrifices. On another occasion, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that any wealth spent in the way of Allah is increased by God seven hundred times. Similarly, the Holy Prophet(sa) taught, that along with making financial sacrifices, it is important for one to simultaneously increase their worship. Once, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that the greatest charity is when one needs wealth, desires wealth, is afraid of poverty and desires ease; the financial sacrifices made at that time are of the greatest standard. If this is done, then God will increase it in this world and the next. Hence, the Holy Prophet(sa) do not be miserly when spending in the way of Allah, otherwise He will do the same in return.

His Holiness(aba) said that during the time of the Promised Messiah(as), Hazrat Maulvi Hakim Noor-ud-Deen(ra) would be at the forefront of spending in the way of Allah and for the sake of serving the faith. He told the Promised Messiah(as) that all the wealth he had was not his own but was devoted to the Promised Messiah(as). Just as Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) made great sacrifices, such examples persisted in this age as well.

Examples of Tremendous Sacrifices of Ahmadis Around the World

His Holiness(aba) said that he would present a few examples of financial sacrifice in this day and age.

His Holiness(aba) said that Bilal Yousuf from Albania is a simple and poor man. When the Annual Convention (Jalsa Salana) was being held there, he volunteered his services for an entire week. He would work from 8 am to 4 pm and then go to work at 4 pm. One day, he came back with 75 euros to offer in Tahrik-e-Jadid. He said that he’d been saving this money for Tahirk-e-Jadid, and on the envelope he’d written in Albanian, ‘I wholeheartedly present this for the service of the Community.’ Though this amount may seem small, it was 15% of his income, and he offered it despite also needing to pay rent for his home. Opponents may mock and say that we speak of spreading Islam with 75 euros, whereas the opponents of Islam have billions that they spend.

Yet, it is through such sacrifices that Allah blesses, that the Community has established a mission in Albania, and it is through seemingly small sacrifices that the Community operates throughout the world. The success of the Community is far greater than that of the people who spend billions in their cause.

His Holiness(aba) said that a man from Indonesia says that a woman came to his home and brought some pieces of wood, hoping that he would buy them. He was not in need of wood as he already had some. In remote areas, people often store wood for burning, as there is typically no access to gas. However, because the woman was elderly, he and his wife felt sorry for her and decided to buy the wood from her anyway. When they paid her, she told them that she had not sold them the wood so that she could keep the money for herself; rather, she needed to offer contributions towards Tahrik-e-Jadid, and so she gave the amount in Tahrik-e-Jadid right then and there, not keeping any of the amount for herself.

His Holiness(aba) said that a woman in Kenya was expecting her first child, but was facing complications and the doctors were quite worried. She told her husband about her fears, and he told her to pray to God, saying that she should offer an amount towards Tahrik-e-Jadid in hopes that Allah would remove their worries, placing complete trust in Him. Hence, she did exactly that. A few days later, she saw the Promised Messiah(as) in a dream who told her not to worry and that her child would be born without complication and would be born from her side. A few days later, the child was born healthy, by way of an operation that was conducted on one side. She says that this was all due to the blessings of the financial sacrifice she had made, otherwise the doctors were very doubtful of a positive outcome.

His Holiness(aba) said that in Mali, a new convert named Musa brought a million francs to the missionary and offered it as financial contribution in various funds, including Tahrik-e-Jadid. He said that he had been saving a large amount for various worldly projects and had been focusing his prayers on this as well. However, the night before, he saw a dream in which three people wearing white approached him and asked why, despite being an Ahmadi, his entire focus was on worldly matters. They told him it was better for him to focus on the life in the hereafter. Then, they informed him that he had four million francs in his bank account, upon which he owed dues to Wasiyyat, which he should also offer. Hence, the next day, he decided that he could not spend his wealth on worldly purposes, and he spent the wealth he had saved in the way of Allah. This is how even new converts are guided. Opponents say that the Promised Messiah(as) is false, yet how is it that such people living in remote places have such strong faith after having accepted the Promised Messiah(as) and they are directly guided by God.

(These are just some examples of the incidents presented by His Holiness(aba))

Report of Previous Year of Tahrik-e-Jadid & Announcement of 92nd Year

His Holiness(aba) said that the 91st year of Tahrik-e-Jadid had come to a close and today, he was announcing the commencement of the 92nd year of Tahrik-e-Jadid. In the previous year, £19.55 million was collected, an increase of more than £1.5 million.

His Holiness(aba) said that in terms of overall collection, Germany stood first, followed by the UK, which had made extraordinary progress in collections and had reached very close to Germany. His Holiness(aba) said that if they maintain the same progress, then perhaps next year they will over take Germany. The USA also made extraordinary progress. Canada also increased its collections from the previous year. Then India, Australia, Indonesia, Middle Eastern countries, and Ghana all made extraordinary progress. The efforts made by Mauritius and Holland are also noteworthy. Similarly, Sweden, Belgium, France, Holland, Kababir, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, New Zealand, Sierra Leone, Benin, Mali, Niger, Turkey, Georgia, Australia are all worthy of mention. His Holiness(aba) presented further details from specific countries.

His Holiness(aba) said that it is our duty to carry on the mission of the Promised Messiah(as), and it is through these financial sacrifices from all around the world that God is enabling us to continue spreading the message of Islam. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah accept all the sacrifices which people made, bestow His blessings in their wealth and their lives, and may He immensely bless our efforts bringing about the best results. May we swiftly see the Unity of God established in the world and see the flag of the Holy Prophet(sa) flyinig high in the world.