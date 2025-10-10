IEC confirms registration of 19 political parties

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) confirmed it has officially registered 19 political parties, shaping the democratic process, offering Gambians a wider choice in political representation.

According to sources at the IEC, several other political parties are on the process of registration ahead of the 2026 presidential election.

The registered political parties are as follows: National People’s Party (NPP), United Democratic Party (UDP), Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC), People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS), National Reconciliation Party (NRP), National Convention Party (NCP), People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Gambia Moral Congress (GMC), Gambia Party for Democracy and Progress (GPDP), All Peoples Party (APP) Sobeyaa, Alliance for National Reorientation and Development (ANRD), Citizens’ Alliance (CA), Gambia Action Party (GAP), Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), Gambia For All Party (GFA), Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD), Gambia Alliance for National Unity (GANU), National Unity Party (NUP), People’s Alliance Party (PAP), and Democratic Party (DP).