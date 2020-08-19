27 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Imam Tafsir Gaye dies

The Gambian Muslim community has been hit by another great loss with the demise of Imam Tafsir Gaye on Monday.

Imam Gaye served in various capacities including deputy Imam of Banjul.
He was born on 43 Lancaster Street, Banjul, completed his Islamic and Arabic studies in Tivaouane, Senegal in 1966.

In 1974, he completed his Secondary School Certificate in Cairo, Egypt before obtaining a Bachelor of Arts and Education Degree at the prestigious Al-Azhar University, also in Cairo.

Imam Gaye was appointed head teacher at Muslim High School in 1971, and in 1985 employed as broadcaster of Islamic programmes on Radio Gambia.

As a result of his commitment and dedication to the service of humanity, Imam Gaye had one-time served as chairman of the Ministry of Education’s Sub-Committee of the Scholarships Advisory Committee.

In 1988, he became the Deputy Imam of Banjul. He also served as a member of UNICEF’s Department of Social Welfare Task Force set up to address the problem of street children.

Imam Tafsir Gaye in 1999 also served as a member of the Department of State for Education’s Madrassa Technical Panel and was a regular contributor to Daily Observer’s weekly Islamic Column (WAHTANI AJUMA).
The late Imam also served as a member of the ECOWAS Selected Elders Reconciliation Committee and performed numerous other roles both in The Gambia and abroad.

Contributions from Pa Modou Faal, Glifemagazine.

