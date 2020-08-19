23 Foninkas convicted for not wearing facemasks �

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Twenty-three people from various villages in Foni have been convicted and fined D1000 each or serve 2 months in prison with hard labour for violating the compulsory wearing of facemasks.

All 23 pleaded guilty to the charges.

Delivering their sentencing, the trial magistrates at the Brikama court, magistrates SB Joof and P Sowe, said it is everyone’s business to make sure that the regulations are observed to protect themselves and their families from the virus.

The convicts are:

Ansu Kolley – Sikon village

Mariama Colley – Batabut

Amie Sanyang-Batabut

Ebrima Colley- Batabut

Modou Colley – Batabut

Yusupha Sanyang-Batabut

Alieu Saho – Sibanor

Muhammed Sowe- Sibanor

Omar Saho -Sibanor

Alhagie Darboe – Sibanor

Ebrima Sarr – Kassenge

Ramatoulie Baldeh – Katakorr

Ousman Bah -Sibanor

Amie Jammeh – Katakorr

satou Bah – Katakorr

Salifu Camara – Killy

Alagi Ceesay – Katakorr

Amie Jammeh – Katakorr

Sanna Darboe – Sibanor

Adama Sanyang – Batabut

Alieu Gibba, Jalo Koto

Omar Gibba -Jalo Koto

Sadibou Bojang -Jalo Koto.