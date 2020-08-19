23 Foninkas convicted for not wearing facemasks �

By Amadou Jadama
Twenty-three people from various villages in Foni have been convicted and fined D1000 each or serve 2 months in prison with hard labour for violating the compulsory wearing of facemasks.
All 23 pleaded guilty to the charges.
Delivering their sentencing, the trial magistrates at the Brikama court, magistrates SB Joof and P Sowe, said it is everyone’s business to make sure that the regulations are observed to protect themselves and their families from the virus.
The convicts are:
Ansu Kolley – Sikon village
Mariama Colley – Batabut
Amie Sanyang-Batabut
Ebrima Colley- Batabut
Modou Colley – Batabut
Yusupha Sanyang-Batabut
Alieu Saho – Sibanor
Muhammed Sowe- Sibanor
Omar Saho -Sibanor
Alhagie Darboe – Sibanor
Ebrima Sarr – Kassenge
Ramatoulie Baldeh – Katakorr
Ousman Bah -Sibanor
Amie Jammeh – Katakorr
satou Bah – Katakorr
Salifu Camara – Killy
Alagi Ceesay – Katakorr
Amie Jammeh – Katakorr
Sanna Darboe – Sibanor
Adama Sanyang – Batabut
Alieu Gibba, Jalo Koto
Omar Gibba -Jalo Koto
Sadibou Bojang -Jalo Koto.