Interior seeks to validate Internal Security Policy

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

The Ministry of Interior in collaboration with the Geneva Center for Security Sector Governance (DCAF) Banjul office with funding from the European Union on yesterday held a validation workshop on the Internal Security Policy aimed at strengthening The Gambia’s internal security and safety framework.

The Internal Security Policy aims to address a range of security challenges facing the country, including crime prevention, counter-terrorism, border security, and community policing.

- Advertisement -

During the validation workshop, stakeholders from government agencies, civil society organizations, and international partners engaged in rigorous discussions to refine and finalise the policy document.

Abdoulie Sanyang, Minister of Interior, highlighted the importance of the policy in his opening remarks: “This Internal Security Policy is a testament to our commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all Gambians. This policy will serve as a blueprint for our security operations, guiding our efforts to address current and emerging security threats such as cyber-crime, drug trafficking and terrorism”.

Ken Isaac, DCAF Rep, emphasized the collaborative nature of the initiative. “Today’s validation underscores the EU and DCAF’s commitment to advancing the security sector reform strategy, with focus on safeguarding life and property of its citizens”, he said.

- Advertisement -

The EU ambassador, Corrado Pampaloni, said the EU is committed to supporting the country’s development.

“Security is a fundamental aspect of any society and it is essential for the well-being of our citizens and property of our nation”, Ambassador Pampaloni said.

The Ministry of Interior, tasked with ensuring internal stability and security, partnered with DCAF, an institution renowned for its expertise in security sector governance and reform.

The European Union’s financial support underscores the international community’s commitment to supporting The Gambia’s journey towards sustainable peace and security.