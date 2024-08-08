Basse CEO removed over ‘unlawful withdrawal’ of D50K

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Basse Area Council has announced the dismissal of its acting Chief Executive Officer, Bai Gibbi Sallah, over the unlawful withdrawal of D50,000 from the council accounts.

Last year, the BsAC General Council passed a resolution recommending the removal of the acting CEO for unlawfully withdrawing D50,000 from the council accounts. The council, however, failed to act on the recommendation until recently.

A statement from the council confirming the move seen by The Standard, stated: “The council wishes to inform the public that following extensive investigation and engagement with the relevant authorities on this matter, Bai Gibbi Sallah, the acting CEO, has been recalled from his services and has left the council with immediate effect. While we fully assure the public and our taxpayers of making the council a corrupt-free institution, we believe this move is a testament to upholding integrity, transparency, accountability, and responsible leadership within our council. This is also a reaffirmation of our commitment to fixing the issues at hand and restoring trust and confidence in the council’s financial management and leadership process.”