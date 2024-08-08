28.2 C
Police vow to remove stray animals from public roads

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Police Force have announced it is ready to urgently address the rise in stray animals on public roads and highways, particularly along the OIC road corridor.

“This situation presents significant dangers, including increased risk of road traffic accidents which can have devastating consequences”, a statement from GPF stated yesterday.

 Police PRO Cadet ASP Momodou Musa Sisawo, said animal owners are strongly urged to secure their livestock by Monday, August 12, failure of which will result in stringent criminal proceedings and the imposition of fines to cover the costs incurred in removing the animals from public areas.

