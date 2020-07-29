26 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Israeli Embassy gives $10,000 worth of food assistance to Mansakonko Area Council

Press release

The Israeli Embassy in Dakar accredited to The Gambia will supply $10.000 food assistance to the Mansakonko Area Council. On Monday Daniel Aschheim, Deputy Chief of Mission of Embassyin Dakar met the Chairman of Mansakonko Area Council, Landing B. Sanneh and his Chief Executive Officer Mr. Pa Sait Ceesay to perform a symbolic presentation of the $10.000 cheque.

The money will go into supplying food aid to 400 families.
Chairman Sanneh gladly thanked the Israeli Embassy and its entire staff for such a “big gesture” that promotes the relationship between the two countries and added more credentials to the Mansakonko Area Council.

The food provisions will be distributed immediately after Tobaski. The Council noted its regret that the Israeli ambassador will not personally attend the distribution but expressed hope that the ambassador will visit Mansakonko sometime after the pandemic is eased.

