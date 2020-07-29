26 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, July 30, 2020
type here...
News

Court remands volunteer nurse for alleged rape

222
hammer
- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Magistrate Peter Adoh Che of the Brikama court yesterday remanded one Modou Touray, a man volunteering as a nurse at the Brikama Health Centre who is accused of raping an 18-year-old woman in Brikama Gidda.

- Advertisement -

A resident of Brikama Gidda himself, Touray is facing a single count of rape.
Police prosecutors Cadet ASP Buteh Sawaneh and couple 4906 Bangura told the court that the incident happened on 21 July 2020, at Brikama Gidda, in the West Coast Region where Touray allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman.

Touray, who has a lawyer representing him, denied the charge.
Magistrate Che refused him bail and ordered that he should be remanded at Mile 2.
The case was adjourned to 3 August 2020 for hearing.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleYankuba’s lawyer begs for time to allow witness to arrive from Senegal
Next articleIsraeli Embassy gives $10,000 worth of food assistance to Mansakonko Area Council
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

‘NOTHING WRONG WITH NPP FORMING ALLIANCE WITH APRC’

By Mafugi Ceesay Seedy Njie, a one-time information minister of the Jammeh regime, has responded to comments made by Sheriff Kijera, the chairperson of the...
Read more
News

Anti-Crime must not be dissolved — Mai Fatty

By Omar Bah Former Interior Minister has come to the defense of the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force by rejecting calls for it...
Read more
News

Bensouda, 2 others among 100 most reputable Africans

Reputation Poll International, a global reputation-management firm, yesterday released its 2020 list of 100 Most Reputable Africans - and three Gambians – Fatou Bom...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

seedy njie

‘NOTHING WRONG WITH NPP FORMING ALLIANCE WITH APRC’

By Mafugi Ceesay Seedy Njie, a one-time information minister of the Jammeh regime, has responded to comments made by Sheriff Kijera, the chairperson of the...
mai 2

Anti-Crime must not be dissolved — Mai Fatty

untittled 18

Bensouda, 2 others among 100 most reputable Africans

basiru gassama

Basiru Gassama is NPP Bakau spokesperson

anta

Gov’t urged to tackle rising crime rate, police brutality

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions