Court remands volunteer nurse for alleged rape

By Amadou Jadama

Magistrate Peter Adoh Che of the Brikama court yesterday remanded one Modou Touray, a man volunteering as a nurse at the Brikama Health Centre who is accused of raping an 18-year-old woman in Brikama Gidda.

A resident of Brikama Gidda himself, Touray is facing a single count of rape.

Police prosecutors Cadet ASP Buteh Sawaneh and couple 4906 Bangura told the court that the incident happened on 21 July 2020, at Brikama Gidda, in the West Coast Region where Touray allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman.

Touray, who has a lawyer representing him, denied the charge.

Magistrate Che refused him bail and ordered that he should be remanded at Mile 2.

The case was adjourned to 3 August 2020 for hearing.