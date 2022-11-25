Jaime Barrow charged with murder of mum and daughters

A man has been charged with the murders of a mother and her two daughters, who all died after a flat fire.

One-year-old Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were taken to hospital but later died after the fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on Sunday morning.

Their mother, 28-year-old Fatoumatta Hydara, was put on a life-support machine but died on Tuesday.

Jamie Barrow, 31, of Fairisle Close, Clifton, is due in court on Friday.

A joint investigation by Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service concluded the fire was started deliberately.

Mr Barrow was arrested on Sunday and police were granted additional time to question him before he was charged with three counts of murder.

