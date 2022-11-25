Another Foni man shot

The Standard has confirmed from reliable sources that one Lamin Badjie, known as Lang Badjie of Kusamai village, is being treated at hospital for a suspected gunshot wound.

Our source added that the victim was looking after his cattle in the bush yesterday morning when the incident happened.

The Standard contacted the National Assembly Member for the area Bakary Badjie to cross check the facts from our sources. Hon Badjie, who was then very busy at the budget session at the assembly, said while he did not know the circumstances of the case he can confirm that a man from Kusamai was shot and sustained injuries.

This is the second time gunshot incidents were reported in the same area. Last week, Gambia police confirmed that one Yankuba Badjie was shot dead near the bush, off his native Jifanga village. Eyewitnesses alleged he was shot by Senegalese soldiers across the border in the restive Casamance province. His friends said they saw a drone followed by the sound of gunfire and later saw Yankuba in a pool of blood. Both the Gambia and Senegalese authorities are yet to comment on the incident.

Last night, The Standard contacted Police PRO Binta Njie on the latest incident. She promised to find out and get back to us.